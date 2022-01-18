UTA Taps Lindsay Wagner as New Diversity Chief

Talent, entertainment and sports company UTA has named Lindsay Wagner as its first chief diversity officer, the agency announced Tuesday.

Wagner comes to UTA from a position as SVP and head of diversity & inclusion, North America, at global communications consulting firm Ketchum. In her new post, she will expand strategy for the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Entertainment sits at the cross-section of culture, storytelling and influence and therefore it’s critical that we collectively continue to identify and amplify authentic representation inside and outside of the organization,” said Wagner in a statement. “I am honored to join UTA and contribute to this purpose-led team focused on building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community and industry now and for generations to come.”

Said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer in the statement, “As UTA grows, we must continue to cultivate a more diverse, multifaceted and inclusive culture. Lindsay has a proven track record of pushing the envelope and leading with a fresh and unique perspective. I am confident that she will bring ingenuity to this new role and will be a great steward for the cause.”

UTA partner and chief people officer Jean-Rene Zetrenne additionally said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Lindsay to the UTA family. With her wide-ranging experience and expertise, we know that she will elevate our mission to foster an inclusive environment, which allows for our colleagues to thrive and will attract the most inspiring and dynamic people to our company.”

Based in Los Angeles, Wagner will report to Zimmer and Zetrenne.

In the new post, Wagner’s oversight will include the company’s previously-announced $1 million commitment to social justice causes. The commitment was accompanied by a series of internal initiatives including raising pay for entry-level positions, unconscious bias training for all employees and promoting senior agents of color to the UTA Board and Partnership, among other actions.

At Ketchum, Wagner amplified the partnership with the HBCU Week Foundation and worked across the wider Omnicom network to help establish the first-ever global town hall for Black employees which lead to the creation of the Black Together Employee Resource Group in support of Black employees, among other initiatives. Before that, she worked as an Account Manager for nearly eight years at Brandware Public Relations.

Wagner serves as a jury member for The ADCOLOR Awards, which celebrates professionals of color in creative industries; is a strategic advisor for Kindred Space LA, one of the few Black-owned birthing centers, is an advisor for SOVERN, a feminist-centered platform and community center focused on the healing and support of Black and Indigenous women and gender non-binary people; and as an advisory board member for The Lantern Network, which is committed to the advancement of Black youth, among many other diversity and justice-related affiliations.