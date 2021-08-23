john fithian nato movie theaters

Getty Images

Vaccine Mandates Are ‘Mixed Bag’ for Movie Theaters, NATO CEO John Fithian Says (Video)

by | August 23, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The movie theater industry’s top lobbyist says requiring vaccines will bring short-term pain for cinemas but would be helpful in the long run

As movie theater owners gather in Las Vegas for CinemaCon amidst a resurgent pandemic, National Association of Theater Owners CEO John Fithian said that vaccine mandates may be necessary for the exhibition industry to bounce back from the pandemic’s prolonged effect on the box office.

“Honestly, it’s a mixed bag for movie theaters. On the one hand, it will cost us some business, and we know that, because some unvaccinated people won’t be able to attend our cinemas,” Fithian told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Office

‘The Office’ Is Reimagined for the COVID Era in Hilarious Twitter Thread
jeopardy mike richards

What Is a Fiasco? How Sony Botched Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Succession
Love After Lockup

WE tv’s ‘After Lockup’ Franchise Has Locked Up Lots of Ratings Love

‘Coroner’ Season 3 Premiere Is Not Totally DOA in Total Viewers
Fox News HQ New York

60% of Fox News’ Vaccine Reports This Summer Included Anti-Vax Claims, Study Finds
shang-chi

Inside Film Critics’ Struggle Over In-Person Screenings During COVID-19

Netflix Global Film Head Scott Stuber Joins Keynote Interview at TheGrill
House Calls with Dr. Phil

Ratings: ‘House Calls With Dr. Phil’ on CBS Settles for 1.8 Million Viewers in Debut
hulu disney

How Hulu’s Success Could Prove Costly for Disney
Fox News HQ New York

Fox News Mandates Staffers to Disclose Vaccine Status or Wear Masks
Superman and Lois

Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Rises With Season 1 Finale