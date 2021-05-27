Val Kilmer Documentary From A24 Heads to Amazon

Amazon Studios has acquired from A24 the rights to “Val,” a feature documentary about “Top Gun” and “Batman Forever” star Val Kilmer.

“Val” is the first in the slate of documentary features and docuseries from A24. The doc is compiled from thousands of hours of footage of Kilmer, including a large amount of home movie footage shot on 16mm by Kilmer and his brothers.

Leo Scott and Ting Poo direct the feature that aims to explore why Kilmer is one of the most mercurial and misunderstood actors of the last few decades. The film is described as a “raw, wildly original and unflinching” documentary film about how Kilmer lived to extremes, and the sometimes hilarious and heartwarming side of his complexities as an artist and a man.

Amazon will release “Val” later this year in the U.S. and Latin America. A24 controls all remaining worldwide rights.

“At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could’ve been shipwrecked,” Kilmer said in a statement. “I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time? It is unimaginable that this movie actually could’ve ever come to light without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo and Ting, and my producing partners. Tireless hours of editing and endless emotions with each new cut! I couldn’t be more proud to share this with the world!”

A24’s nonfiction arm is led by Ben Cotner. Producers on “Val” include Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainMania’s Val Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films and Ting Poo.

“Filmmakers Leo Scott and Ting Poo have a unique, cutting-edge style and artistry, weaving together never-before-seen footage into a beautiful, raw story about this renowned and celebrated actor, artist and man,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with Val and the A24 team on their first produced documentary feature and to share this unprecedented film with audiences.”

Some of Val Kilmer’s other iconic roles include his portrayal of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s “The Doors,” Doc Holliday in “Tombstone” and other parts in “True Romance,” “Willow” and many more. He will reprise his role as “Iceman” in the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick.”

THR first reported the news.