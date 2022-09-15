Living in a world with vampires is stressful. Suddenly being forced to become a princess in that world? Even more stressful. Alas, such is the case for Lissa in “Vampire Academy.” The good news is, she’s got a pretty great best friend — and according to series stars Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves, everything hinges upon that friendship.

In the first four episodes of “Vampire Academy,” now streaming on Peacock, the strength of the bond between Lissa (Nieves) and Rose (Stringer) becomes pretty apparent. They’ve got plans, and those plans have been in the works for a long time. And then the accident happens. Even so, the pair has a vision for what they want their lives to be. Soon enough, they’re even having literal visions — of each other.

It may seem intense now, but according to Stringer and and Nieves, it’s only going to get deeper.

“They already know each other in and out, you know, they’re very much in love in a platonic way, like, you’re my soulmate, and you’re my family, and you know, you’re the choice for the closest person to me,” Stringer explained to TheWrap.

She added cheekily, “That bond deepens in a way that’s — it’s almost as though they can read each other’s minds! The bond just gets stronger and stronger. And it’s not just emotions, and, you know, the soul anymore. It becomes even deeper than that, if you can imagine.”

Nieves readily agreed, and noted that, with so many secrets swirling around the “Vampire Academy” world, fans should keep Lissa and Rose’s relationship in their sights.

“Between that one night that changed everything, and what these elements are: who St. Vladimir is, and how he started all of this, and strigois, and what they mean to this world, and are they really that evil, and I don’t know, so many things,” Nieves added. “It all comes back to this bond with Lissa and Rose as the catalyst.”

Of course, it’ll take some time to sort out what exactly their mental connection is and how to harness it.

“They’re trying to figure it out as much as the audience is trying to,” Stringer said. “And within all of the things that they go through, there’s always conflict, there’s always conflict resolution. There’s always love there. You know, there can be fights as well. But it comes down to their love for each other and their relationship.”

You can watch TheWrap’s full interview with Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves in the video above.

The first four episodes of “Vampire Academy” are now streaming on Peacock.