“Vanderpump Rules” has set its post-scandoval return to Bravo.

Season 11 of the reality series will premiere Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, airing weekly on Tuesdays and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Of the major players in the controversy, which lit the internet aflame during its Season 10 airing this spring, Rachel Leviss marks the only cast member not returning to the Bravo series in 2024. While Leviss won’t be present during this season, her new podcast, titled “Rachel Goes Rogue,” will launch before the new season on Jan. 8.

Both Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix will return for the new installment, alongside returnees Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz. Additionally, Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, will continue appearing in the new season.

The upcoming installment will pick up following the media blitz surrounding the scandal. “With resentments, forgiveness and shifting alliances, they attempt to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships,” the official logline reads.

In addition to restoring some peace between both sides of the controversy, the new season will chronicle Vanderpump’s decision to close West Hollywood staple “Pump” as the entrepreneur focuses her attention on opening a new Lake Tahoe restaurant and entertaining other ventures in Las Vegas.

Madix, who was caught in the affair’s crosshairs, attempts to move on from her heartbreak despite still living with her ex. Now that she’s dating a new long-distance boyfriend, the season will spotlight several opportunities that have come her way since the spring, including becoming a finalist on “Dancing With the Stars” to publishing a cocktail book.

Sandoval, on the other hand, is similarly working on improving himself as he repairs his broken friendships and tours with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

A glimpse of the new season can be seen on the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” special, “A Decade of Rumors and Lies,” which is set to launch Tuesday at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Produced by Evolution Media, “Vanderpump Rules” is executive produced by Vanderpump, Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter and Ken Todd.