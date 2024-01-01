Vanilla Ice Reunites With Ninja Turtle for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party | Video

During his brief run at the top of popular culture in the early 1990s, Vanilla Ice made an appearance in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II” to deliver a rap about the titular crimefighters, “Ninja Rap.”

Just over 30 years later, Vanilla Ice performed at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort for a seemingly epic New Year’s Eve party. The former president himself was filmed in attendance, listening to the ’90s rapper deliver a performance of “Ice Ice Baby.”

Ice brought a friend with him: Ninja Turtle Michelangelo. Or at least a guy in a suit representing the famed movie/cartoon/comic book character, who danced along as the one-time hip-hop icon rapped.

Omg Vanilla Ice rings in the New Year at Mar a Lago 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/97YqtLLDBE — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) January 1, 2024

Trump himself took to the stage with Steve Clark, who delivered his rendition of the Lee Greenwood ultra-patriotic standard “God Bless the U.S.A.”

This somehow isn’t the first time Vanilla Ice has played a Trump New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. He did so two years ago as well:

In an interview about his previous performance, Ice said, “He’s a legend, bro. Trump? Forget about the presidency.”

The rapper continued, “First of all, I don’t vote. I don’t care about politics, never have. Never registered. Have no opinion about anything. Have no… I have fans on both sides of all that, and I would never alienate them. And I just look at it like, you guys get caught up in that mess.

“You go sit in your voting line — they don’t pay you. They don’t pay you to go form an opinion about that guy or this guy, but yet you fall victim to all of it, right?” Ice added. “Like, turn the news channel off.”

His recommendation for how to ignore politics: the Sunshine State. “Go to Florida — this is why Florida exists. We have palm trees and piña coladas. While you’re sitting in your voting line, watching your news channel like, ‘I don’t like Trump, I don’t like Biden, I don’t like what’s going on in my life.’”

Vanilla Ice went on to talk about how, now in his 50s, he’s “lived through dozens of presidents” — which is incorrect, as he’s actually been alive during the terms of just 11 presidents. “Man, ain’t nothing ever changed. Why would you fall victim to the propaganda, to the opinion-forming — they don’t pay you a penny!”

He continued, asserting that if you made a graph at the end of your life looking at how long you spent paying attention to politics or voting, it would have wasted a large amount of time that could instead have been used to make money.

The interview did, of course, include a rant about young people.

“Wisdom is a thing that we all need, and Generation X knows it more than anybody on the planet,” Ice said. “And I feel sorry for the kids growing up in this world today, playing Fortnite and s–t. That’s not reality. Let’s get real, man. Reality is what you and I are doing right now: We’re talking in person, public, and seeing each other not through the computer screen. We are the last living generation that will ever know what it’s like to live without a computer. That will never happen again. We are the last living ones.”

Other guests at the former president’s soirée included far-right Trump compatriots Roger Stone, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani and others. According to remarks at the party, Donald Trump said that he’d spoken with Melania shortly before the event and shared that she was caring for her ill mother at a nearby hospital.

Melania spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital with her mother, who is still very ill according to President Trump here. I am praying for Amalija Knavs, Melania Trump, and their entire family! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZWa8XfJXpd — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 1, 2024

