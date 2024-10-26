Does ‘Venom 3’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“Venom: The Last Dance” is finally here.

The latest – and possibly final? – “Venom” movie sees Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom (also Hardy) on the run from a government agency (run by Chiwetel Ejiofor) as well as a bunch of crazy aliens being sent by a sinister space deity named Knull (Andy Serkis). Knull is encased in a prison, on a desolate planet, and needs a symbiote and host to be freed – that means he needs Eddie and Venom to escape. So for them to keep Knull in place, either Venom or Eddie has to go.

But as we know, comic book movies tend to have a story that spills over into the main credits. Does “Venom: The Last Dance” have a post-credits scene? And what goes on in the sequences?

Major spoiler warning. Seriously. We’re opening the Christmas presents early. Watch the movie and come back after.

Does “Venom: The Last Dance” have a mid-credits scene?

It does.

Does “Venom: The Last Dance” have a post-credits scene?

It does.

Let’s talk about the mid-credits scene first.

Alright.

Tell us about it!

This is the more substantial scene. It involves the aforementioned villain Knull, who is now referred to as the King in Black (which comic book fans will understand from a Marvel-wide initiative). While he still seems imprisoned, he gets up from his throne. This is the moment you get a much better look at Knull.

Anything else about this scene?

It really does seem like they are setting Knull up to be the big bad for the Sony constellation of Spider-Man-adjacent villains. There is big “early Thanos” energy to the sequence.

What about the post-credits scene?

The post-credits sequence revisits the Mexican bartender (played by “Ted Lasso” breakout Cristo Fernández) who was introduced at the end of the last “Venom” movie “Let There Be Carnage.” He returns in this movie and at the beginning of “Venom: The Last Dance” is abducted by Strickland (Ejiofor) and forced into the secret government program. That little bit of ooze that Eddie left on the bar top? Strickland grabs that too.

Anyway, at the end of “Venom: The Last Dance,” basically the entire secret government base is destroyed, first by the alien monsters hunting Venom and then by a giant explosion that Strickland sets off, destroying the creatures, the symbiotes (including Venom) and more. (Eddie Brock manages to escape, as does the scientist played by Juno Temple.) The post-credit scene sees the bartender wandering the smoldering ruins of the lab and a brief shot of a cockroach, who survives the devastation (duh) walking up to an open vile that perhaps had symbiote residue? Is Venom-Bug a possible spin-off? Who knows!

Do the mid- and post-credits scenes point to more “Venom” adventures?

Definitely. There have been a number of characters who have bonded with the symbiote. Even if this is the last we see of Eddie Brock, we’re pretty sure “Venom” will be back.

“Venom: The Last Dance” is in theaters now.