Verizon Fios will drop far-right channel One America News Network, the service announced Thursday, making the network available on only one cable provider.

“Our negotiation with OAN has been a typical, business as usual carriage negotiation like those that routinely happen between content distributors and content providers. These negotiations were focused on economics, as they always are, but OAN failed to agree to fair terms,” Verizon Fios said in a statement emailed to TheWrap.

Once the current agreement with Verizon is up on at the end of July, OANN will only be available on one cable network, Alaska-based GCI, and is only available on two streaming platforms, KlowdTV and Vidgo, according to the OANN website.

“Since we were unable to reach an agreement, effective July 31, 2022, we will no longer have the rights to provide our customers with this programming, and it will be removed from the Fios TV lineup,” the statement continued.

“Our company has long advocated for providing customers with the ability to choose what content they want to watch, and our Fios TV platform offers a wide and diverse choice of programming options, including a la carte options, that strive to meet our millions of customers’ various content needs and preferences,” the statement concluded.

Verizon Fios’ announcement to drop the network comes months after DirecTV also made the decision to cut the far right channel in Jan. 2022, saying in a statement that, “following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires.”

OANN did not immediately respond for comment.

OANN, which is owned by Herring Networks, Inc., is known for featuring conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the 2020 election in its news coverage to a conservative audience.