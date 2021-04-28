Verizon Is Exploring Sale of Yahoo, AOL (Report)

Verizon is exploring a potential sale of its media assets, including Yahoo and AOL, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sale, should it go through, could be worth $4 billion to $5 billion and would include the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, according to the Journal.

Verizon acquired AOL in 2015 for $4.4 billion and added Yahoo’s core assets to its portfolio in 2016 for $4.8 billion. The telecom giant most recently sold HuffPost, which it acquired through the AOL acquisition, to BuzzFeed last November.

