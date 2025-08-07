Versant Rounds Out Communications Leadership Team With Erin Calhoun and Steve Arocho

Versant has rounded out its communication with two new hires: Erin Calhoun and Steve Arocho.

Calhoun, who previously served as EVP of communications for Paramount streaming, will join Versant as SVP of entertainment and sports communications, while Arocho, who joins from the MLB, has joined as VP of corporate communications.

Calhoun and Arocho join Versant’s previously announced communication executives, which include Lauren Skowronski, SVP of global communications for CNBC; Richard Hudock, SVP of communications for MSNBC; Diana Rocco, VP of internal communications for Versant; and Hollie Tracz, VP of media relations for Versant. Chief communications officer Keith Cocozza oversees the team.

As SVP of entertainment and sports communications at Versant, Calhoun will oversee the strategic communications efforts and manage day-to-day press activities for Versant’s portfolio, which includes USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, Golf Channel, GolfNow, Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and Sports Engine.

Calhoun most recently served as EVP of communications for Paramount streaming, Paramount+ with Showtime and cross-company publicity, and previously was EVP of communications for both Showtime and Paramount Television Studios. Calhoun has a history with NBCUniversal’s cable assets that are being spun off into Versant after serving as VP of corp comms for NBCUniversal cable entertainment.

As Arocho steps into his new role as VP of corp comms for Versant, he will lead corporate social responsibility and digital communications in an effort to amplify Versant’s presence.

Arocho joins from Major League Baseball, where he assisted across several corporate arenas, including social responsibility, community affairs, baseball and softball development, youth engagement and multicultural outreach, and oversaw the communications for initiative launches.