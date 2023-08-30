Eric Kohn is leaving Indiewire after nearly 17 years for a new gig.

Beginning August 30, the veteran journalist, film critic and columnist will be joining Harmony Korine’s EDGLRD. As the Head of Film Strategy and Development, Kohn will help the filmmaker develop films from emerging and established artists for the multidisciplinary design collective.

Most recently named VP, Editorial Strategy and Executive Editor at IndieWire, Kohn began his IndieWire career as a critic focusing on reviews straight out of film festivals.

“I’m really excited to be working with Eric Kohn. He has great insight and adventurous tastes. I can’t wait to see the projects he develops at EDGLRD. We are very happy to have him here with us. He also runs marathons, which I find equally impressive,” said Harmony Korine.

As previously reported in TheWrap, Korine spoke to GQ about how he saw the future as movies that can be experienced like video games.

“We’re trying to gamify movies,” Korine told GQ. “What we’re trying to do is to build some mechanism that allows people to interface with the footage and basically remix, or make their own, films.”

Kohn will now help EDGLRD, but not before he heads to Venice on September 3 for the premiere of Korine’s “AGGRO Dr1FT.” Reportedly shot in a palette closely resembling thermal imaging, it features Jordi Mollà and Travis Scott. Scored by AraabMuzik, it’s not quite a conventional feature film and Korine described the aesthetic as “gamecore.” The picture will screen at Venice and at the New York Film Festival prior to its fall debut.

“For almost 20 years, I have tracked the most exciting cinematic achievements worldwide as well as the future of creativity as a sustainable practice. EDGLRD sits at the confluence of art and technology that is essential to obtaining that goal. I’m thrilled to join Harmony and the EDGLRD team as we chart a path to bringing more singular work into the company,” said Kohn.

At IndieWire, Eric Kohn delivered an array of initiatives including educational projects, events, and in-depth profiles. He has covered the industry, traveling to international film festivals and chronicling a range of film and TV talent. He has co-hosted the weekly podcast “Screen Talk” since 2014 and wrote a weekly column, “Kohn’s Corner,” devoted to the sustainability of the American film industry.

In addition to his contributions to IndieWire, Kohn co-founded the Critics Academy, which offers educational workshops for aspiring entertainment journalists. He also teaches film criticism at NYU. He previously served as the 2018-19 chairman of the New York Film Critics Circle and as a member of the jury for Critics Week at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Prior to joining IndieWire, Eric contributed to the New York Times and elsewhere.

Representatives for Harmony Korine didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.