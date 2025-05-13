Disney+ to Launch Women-Led Sports Show ‘Vibe Check’ Next Month

Disney+ is set to launch a new women-led sports show, “Vibe Check.”

The new series, which will launch exclusively on Disney+ in late June, will feature “ESPN’s unparalleled roster of the most talented female voices across all sports,” according to Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, who made the announcement during Disney’s upfront presentation on Tuesday.

Streaming new episodes three times a week, “Vibe Check” will leverage ESPN’s most prominent voices to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage, per the official logline. The show will provide expert analysis, all-access moments, unapologetic opinions and a healthy dose of laughter – all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes, per ESPN.

“ESPN is true women’s sports, not new women’s sports,” Duncan said. “And our commitment is fueling the growth of ESPN. Last year, fans spent 54% more time watching — that includes the WNBA, college basketball, gymnastics, volleyball and tennis.”

“We are incredibly excited to launch this new show, which will provide a powerful platform for the brilliant women at ESPN,” ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said in a statement. “The voices that will be leading this program have long been shaping the sports landscape, and now they’ll have this additional platform to bring their unique insights to the forefront in an even more impactful way for Disney+ subscribers.”

“Vibe Check” marks the second ESPN show that will be exclusively available on Disney+, joining the new daily edition of SportsCenter, titled “SC+,” which debuted March 3. “SC+” brings the top sports news, insights and commentary to fans, serving as a “fast-paced update … in a more concise and streamlined format,” per ESPN.

Gary Striewski and Randy Scott host “SC+” on weekdays while continuing to anchor the 7 a.m. ET edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, and on the weekends, Hannah Storm and Jay Harris host “SC+” along with their “SportsCenter: AM” program.