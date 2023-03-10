Jenny Wall, VideoAmp

Jenny Wall, VideoAmp

New VideoAmp CMO Jenny Wall Talks Disrupting Audience Measurement: ‘The Markets Want Choice’

by | March 10, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Former Nickelodeon marketing chief says she can empathize with execs frustrated with the insight they get on their ad spending

After leading marketing teams at Netflix, Hulu and Nickelodeon, Jenny Wall feels a personal connection to executives who struggle to get insight on how the ad dollars they spend perform. Now, in a new role as chief marketing officer for advertising measurement tech firm VideoAmp, she thinks she’ll be able to help.

“As a CMO and head of marketing for many, many years, the biggest frustration that I had and the biggest pain point that I had was how to effectively and efficiently spend my media dollars to get results,” she told TheWrap. “I know what it feels like to be a CMO and be in that position, and I want the world to know there is a solution.”

Become a member to read more.

Eileen AJ Connelly

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village

‘Demon Slayer’ Shows Anime’s Quirky – and Reliable – Strength at the Box Office

BuzzFeed CEO Urges Digital Media Entrepreneurs to Find and Ride ‘the Wave That’s Forming’
Stephanie-Hsu-EEAAO

#OscarsSoOld? Movies That Appeal to Younger Audiences Are Scant in Oscars Lineup | Charts￼
bob-ger-hulu-sale

Disney CEO Bob Iger Is Open to Selling Hulu – But Finding a Buyer Will Be a Challenge | Analysis
jonathan majors creed III

Another KO: ‘Creed III’ Gives Major Streaming Boosts to Previous ‘Creed,’ ‘Rocky’ Films | Chart
Jenny Wall VideoAmp

VideoAmp Taps Former Nickelodeon Exec Jenny Wall as Chief Marketing Officer

Can Disney CEO Bob Iger Deliver on a Promise to Juggle Creativity and Costs? | Analysis
Scream VI

‘Scream VI’ Likely to Break Franchise Box Office Record – Even Without Neve Campbell