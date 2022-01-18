‘Vikings: Valhalla': The Danes Are Out For English Blood in New Netflix Teaser (Video)

The Vikings are coming and they’re out for blood — English blood — in the newest teaser trailer for Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla.”

From writer/executive producer/showrunner Jeb Stuart, the new series, set more than a century after the events of the original “Vikings,” follows a new generation of heroes as they clash with the English and each other over their conflicting Pagan and Christian beliefs.

The new season will feature one of the most famous Vikings of all time — Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) — as well as his sister, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

“Vikings: Valhalla” also stars Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon, Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, David Oakes as the Earl of Godwin, Louis Davison as England’s Prince Edmund, Bosco Hogan as King Aethelred II, Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre, Pollyanna McIntosh as Aelfgifu of Northampton and Soren Pilmark as King Sweyn Forkbeard.

Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri are all executive producers on the Netflix series.

The show is based on the “Vikings” series, created by Hirst, which aired on the History channel.

The 8-episode “Vikings: Valhalla” premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix

Watch the trailer above.