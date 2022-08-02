Vin Scully Celebrated by Hollywood, Sports World: ‘Nobody Ever Told the Story of Baseball Better’

Following the death of Vin Scully, the icon who announced LA Dodgers games with poignancy and wit for decades, his fans — including sports figures and Hollywood luminaries — paid tribute to the man known as the voice of the team and his city.
Scully died on Tuesday at age 94 from natural causes, 6 years after he formally retired from his longtime role. And even nearly a decade later, for his admirers no time had passed at all, nor was his loss felt any less deeply.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Scully “our dear friend, the Voice of LA,” and said “he united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve.”
“No one was better at any job than Vin Scully was at his,” Jimmy Kimmel said, calling Scully “a lovely man on top of that.”
“There will never be another Vin Scully. Our most heartfelt condolences to the Scully family, the Dodgers organization, and baseball fans everywhere,” the Minnesota Twins organization said on its official Twitter page.
“You are more a part of Los Angeles History than sunshine and palm trees. Your voice will forever echo throughout the city,” actor Oshea Jackson said.
“Our hearts are with the friends, family and fans of Vin Scully. A true legend. He will be missed,” the Chicago White Sox organization said.
Read on for more tributes from the worlds of Sports and Hollywood.