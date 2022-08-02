Vin Scully Celebrated by Hollywood, Sports World: ‘Nobody Ever Told the Story of Baseball Better’

Following the death of Vin Scully, the icon who announced LA Dodgers games with poignancy and wit for decades, his fans — including sports figures and Hollywood luminaries — paid tribute to the man known as the voice of the team and his city.

Scully died on Tuesday at age 94 from natural causes, 6 years after he formally retired from his longtime role. And even nearly a decade later, for his admirers no time had passed at all, nor was his loss felt any less deeply.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Scully “our dear friend, the Voice of LA,” and said “he united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve.”

“No one was better at any job than Vin Scully was at his,” Jimmy Kimmel said, calling Scully “a lovely man on top of that.”

“There will never be another Vin Scully. Our most heartfelt condolences to the Scully family, the Dodgers organization, and baseball fans everywhere,” the Minnesota Twins organization said on its official Twitter page.

“You are more a part of Los Angeles History than sunshine and palm trees. Your voice will forever echo throughout the city,” actor Oshea Jackson said.

“Our hearts are with the friends, family and fans of Vin Scully. A true legend. He will be missed,” the Chicago White Sox organization said.

Read on for more tributes from the worlds of Sports and Hollywood.

Vin Scully's passing is the end of a chapter of our city's history. He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 3, 2022

No one was better at any job than Vin Scully was at his. And, a lovely man on top of that. It’s a beautiful night and we will miss you @Dodgers https://t.co/rmt4QjsvZZ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 3, 2022

I literally pulled the car over in awe one day in LA because I could not believe that any human being could put anything that perfectly. Rest In Peace Vin Scully. Rest In Peace. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully announced games every night from April to October for 70 years. He talked and chatted and mused and related and observed. He always made it seem like he was sitting right next to you, talking only to you — just your nice friend who loved baseball. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 3, 2022

The Fernando Valenzuela no-hitter, June 29, 1990.



The Vin Scully classic calls are endless.



A part of baseball died today.



Just the very best. RIP pic.twitter.com/cw8KBF1GN9 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 3, 2022

Rest In Peace to the 🐐. Mr. Vin Scully. You are more a part of Los Angeles History than sunshine and palm trees. Your voice will forever echo throughout the city and I thank you for every memory that you’ve given Dodger fans. Please say hello to Chick Hearn for me sir. #ITFDB 💙 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 3, 2022

Another 94 years would still have felt too soon. What a gift, a treasure, a talent. https://t.co/tzXoNeelTV — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) August 3, 2022

This is a devastating, devastating day for the city of Los Angeles and the world. Vin Scully was the greatest broadcaster who ever lived. And he was as kind in real life as he was on the air. My thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him, — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) August 3, 2022

The greatest baseball broadcaster who ever lived, Vin Scully, has passed away. It was an honor just to know him. He demonstrated that language still matters and forged an intimate bond with his listeners that the rest of us can only strive to achieve. The Renoir of broadcasters. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully’s undisputedly the greatest broadcaster of all time. The most iconic & soothing voice you’ll ever hear, an absolute legend and such a lovable human. Rest In Peace Vin — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) August 3, 2022

When I think of what baseball sounds like, it is Vin Scully. 1 of the joys of the baseball package coming along was I could come home from an East Coast game, turn on the Dodgers and hear Scully at his peak, just as my dad had a half century earlier. #TheBest #RIP https://t.co/KHnDyuKK4Y — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully called my brother’s MLB debut. I’ll never forget the sound of his voice say, “welcome to the big leagues, kid!” after pitching his first inning.

No one in the world like him, a special talent and soul 💙 — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully. Nobody better, ever. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully is the bar no one in our profession will ever reach. Graceful, eloquent. A storyteller with the ability to pilot passengers on an unforgettable journey without leaving the couch. He painted with words and each game was a masterpiece. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) August 3, 2022

There will never be another Vin Scully. Our most heartfelt condolences to the Scully family, the Dodgers organization, and baseball fans everywhere 💙 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 3, 2022