“Virgin River” Season 5 is almost here and we finally have a trailer teasing the next chapter for Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson), from their high-risk pregnancy to the dangerous wildfire sweeping through their wholesome small town.

Netflix’s hit series promises to be a bit different with a two-part release schedule — the first 10 episodes arrive in September, followed by the final two at the end of November. What’s more, Christmas is coming to “Virgin River,” because the last two episodes are also holiday episodes!

The new trailer is fully focused on Season 5 Part 1, without a Christmas wreath or snowfall in sight. In fact, the elements are looking pretty treacherous, with a raging wildfire bearing down on the waterfront town and its close-knit residents.

Per the synopsis, Season 5 also promises “surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye” and, gulp, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who has a whole lot of explaining to do after that shocking Season 4 finale reveal.

Putting the focus on the good people of Virgin River, the new trailer also teases a work shakeup for Mel, a tough trial for Brie (Zibby Allen), a wild spa day for the local ladies and more bad times ahead for Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth).

Here’s the rest of the Season 5 synopsis to help hold you over until Part 1 debuts in September:

“Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.”

“Virgin River” will return to Netflix for Season 5 Part 1 (Episodes 1-10) on Sept. 7, followed by Part 2 (Episodes 11-12) on Nov. 30. The series has already been renewed for Season 6, snagging an early renewal at Netflix’s 2023 upfronts, well ahead of the Season 5 debut.