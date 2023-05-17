‘Virgin River’ Scores Early Season 6 Renewal at Netflix

“Virgin River” has scored an early Season 6 renewal at Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday during their virtual Upfront presentation.

The news of the drama’s impending sixth installment comes ahead of its Season 5 premiere, which is slated to launch in the fall. No specific details on Season 5’s release date are known.

The romantic drama follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who relocates to Northern California after answering an ad to work as a midwife in the remote town of Virgin River. Based on the book series of the same name, Mel hopes the fresh start will give her the chance to leave painful memories of the past behind.

In addition to Breckenridge, the cast is rounded out with Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen and Marco Grazzini.

The series, which was first launched in 2019, was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 in July 2021, which the streamer noting the third season “left fans with more questions about the residents of this small town after a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.”

Following the release of all 12 episodes of “Virgin River” Season 4 on July 20, the show debuted to the No. 1 spot on the Netflix’s English TV list with the series logging 105.44 million hours viewed.

After beginning production for the fifth chapter in July 2022, reports noted that “Virgin River” wrapped up filming in November 2022. It is unknown when production for Season 6 will begin.

Sue Tenney writes and showruns “Virgin River” and serves as executive producer alongside EPs Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Carr. Amy Palmer Robertson, Lisa Marie Peterson, Jackson Sinder and Jackson Rock also have writing credits for the show.