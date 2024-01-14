GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy hosted a question-and-answer segment on Fox News from an unlikely location: an Iowa gas station. As he told host Greg Gutfeld, “By the way, I’m talking to you from a gas station in western Iowa in the middle of the blizzard, where we pulled over, so just to provide some context here.”

“We’ve kept all of our campaign events, but we’re driving around in a blizzard. I figured, I wanted to address the elephant in the room there. Hello from the gas station!” Ramaswamy added.

Gutfeld was quick to pounce on the moment. He asked, “Hey, Vivek? Can you give me a 2-liter bottle of Fanta?”

Ramaswamy replied, “You know, I would actually take you as a Dr. Pepper man. I always had you as a Dr. Pepper guy. But we’ll bring that back next time in the studio.”

While the pair went into questions from viewers, Gutfeld couldn’t quite let go of Ramaswamy’s predicament. He said, “You know, I think I’m just wondering if the people that are working there think that you’re crazy. ‘Who’s this guy, who’s the guy in aisle 6 running for president?’”

Diving into actual questions, Ramaswamy was asked if he would consider being selected as a vice president for another candidate. He said, “I have a thing called independent opinions, which has historically been a disqualifying feature for a vice president. But when it comes to my ability to lead this country, I think I’m best positioned to do it from the front.”

“I do think we need a leader with fresh legs,” he continued. “I think from the next generation, to reach and lead the next generation of Americans. And I’m in this… take our America First agenda to the next level, but also reunite this country in the process. I think it’s possible to do both of those things at the same time.”

Ramaswamy was also asked how he would free “the J6 protesters” and “stop the insane persecution” before the person who asked the question added, “And, will you appoint Greg [Gutfeld] as your press secretary?”

Ramaswamy laughed — Gutfeld quickly deferred, noting that he already has a good job.

“So I’ve said this, I’m the only candidate to make this pledge,” Ramaswamy said, answering the more substantive question. “On day one in office, I will pardon every peaceful protester that day, because that’s the right thing to do for this country. And I will go further, case by case, and understand even those who were allegedly violently charged, to understand that the facts actually match up and if they had any constitutional due process rights denied.”

Watch the interview with Ramaswamy in the video above.