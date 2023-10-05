Vivek Ramaswamy Stumps for Trump to Be Speaker of the House: ‘There’s Value in Chaos at Times’ (Video)

Chaos in the Republican Party, you say? Now it’s Vivek Ramaswamy saying “Bring it on.”

The biotech entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate was in Flint, Michigan on Thursday to speak out against a proposed Chinese car-battery plant. That’s where someone asked him about the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy – and the mad scramble now on to replace him.

The name on everyone’s lips – sorry, Jim Jordan – was the one on Ramaswamy’s mind.

“I think there was some speculation this morning about Donald Trump potentially being nominated,” Ramaswamy said. “I don’t think he’d be a bad choice. I think right now we need to shake things up. I think that there’s a value in chaos at times.”

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he doesn’t think Donald Trump would be a “bad choice” for Speaker of the House:



“I think that there’s a value in chaos at times.” pic.twitter.com/81VusNASdk — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2023

Ramaswamy seemed to be calculating his “value in chaos” phrasing extra carefully in the moment, or maybe he was just winding up the rest of the argument in his mind — because it contained a dizzying array of elements:

“If you want a status quo that has given us a $33 trillion national debt, a porous and dangerous southern border, dependence on an enemy in Communist China who we depend on for our modern way of life without an iota of changing it and a flailing economy we haven’t seen since Jimmy Carter, corruption at the highest ranks of both parties and frankly weaponization of the justice system of the kind that resembles a third-world nation if that’s the status quo, then [it] needs to be somebody who’s willing to actually just not just play by the genteel rules of what got us to the mess that we’re in, but someone that’s actually going to break the system and get us out of that mess.”

This is possible because, surprisingly enough, you don’t actually have to be a member of the House of Representatives to be its speaker. Call it the Air Bud of Politics Rule.

Watch Ramaswamy’s entire quote in the video above, as captured and posted on X by The Recount.