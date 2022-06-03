Vivica A. Fox has dismissed Jada Pinkett Smith’s first comments on husband Will Smith’s slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars as “self-righteous,” saying Jada and Will have failed to “take accountability” for their actions.



On Thursday’s “The Wendy Williams Show,” Fox, who has co-starred with both, was in tears as she said that Jada’s “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday — in which “The Matrix Revolutions” star called for the two men to “heal, talk this out and reconcile” — fell short of her expectations.

“This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them. ‘Set It Off’ with Jada and ‘Independence Day’ with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys,” Fox said in a clip shared to Instagram.

“We were all rooting for Will Smith that night … as far as I was concerned, [Will] was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor,” Fox continued.

Fox went on to say that since Smith was “defending [Jada’s] honor” after Rock’s joke that she looked like Demi Moore in “G.I. Jane,” she was disappointed to see “no accountability as a partner.”



She added, “Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that. For basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

Rock has said he did not know before making the joke that Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Fox added, “I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”