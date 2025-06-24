2025 VMAs Tap Van Toffler to Return as Producer in Multi-Year Deal With Gunpowder & Sky

Van Toffler will return to produce the 2025 Video Music Awards.

The producer has signed a multi-year deal with his studio Gunpowder & Sky, which he co-founded with Floris Bauer, to serve as producers for the annual awards ceremony, CBS and MTV announced Tuesday. Toffler and Gunpowder & Sky will serve as producers for the VMAs alongside Den of Thieves.

Under the new deal, Van Toffler will help expand the VMAs from a single night to a week-long, multiplatform celebration of music and music videos leading up to the main event. In the week ahead of the Sept. 7 show, MTV will air a week of 24/7 music videos — both classic and current — across MTV2, MTV Live and MTV Classic, paying tribute to the show’s origins.

During that lead-up week, past VMA winners and MTV personalities will spotlight their favorite music videos across the channels.

“The VMAs have always been where music and spectacle collide, and no one embodies that spirit more than Van Toffler,” Paramount co-CEOs Chris McCarthy and George Cheeks said in a Tuesday statement. “Bringing Van back to the VMAs, along with Gunpowder & Sky, is about reigniting the rebellious soul of the show with a week-long music immersion and delivering global moments that are impossible to ignore.”

“We’re not just producing a show,” Toffler added. “We’re launching a celebration of music that spans one week, every screen and every generation. Music has always been the heartbeat of the VMAs, but the show’s soul comes from its willingness to break rules, embrace unpredictability and reflect the times. This is about honoring that spirit while blowing open what’s possible across every format.”

The 2025 VMAs will air live from UBS Arena on Sunday, Sept. 7 (8:00-11:00 p.m., ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT). The CBS broadcast will simulcast on MTV with a one-hour live pre-show to air across Paramount Networks, while also streaming on Paramount+.