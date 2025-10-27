Vogue World 2025: Hollywood Overtakes Paramount Lot With Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo and More | Photos

The fourth annual Vogue World, a celebration of fashion and entertainment, strut its way to the Paramount Studios lot Sunday evening with A-list attendees as varied as Miley Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Camila Cabello and Dakota Johnson helping raise $4.5 million in aid for the Entertainment Community Fund and for costume designers impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Nicole Kidman opened the 2025 event with a custom gown by Chanel and performed a stylized tribute to the 1946 film “Gilda.” The segment was directed by Baz Luhrmann, who oversaw the 30-minute show’s theatrical presentation and directed the Oscar winner’s entrance.

Other celebrities who walked the runway included Kendall Jenner, who wore a costume originally donned by Kidman in the 2001 film “Moulin Rouge!,” Ayo Edebiri, Greta Lee, Jeff Goldblum, Sombr, Julia Garner, Jeremy Pope and Angela Bassett.

Much like the Met Gala, the fourth edition of Vogue World reaffirmed the brand’s role in bridging Hollywood glamour with high-fashion spectacle — and doing so for a purpose.

Scroll below for a full roundup of the evening’s best fashion looks.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

Nicole Kidman