Vogue World 2025: Hollywood Overtakes Paramount Lot With Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo and More | Photos

The fourth annual Vogue World raised $4.5 million for the Entertainment Community Fund and costume designers impacted by the L.A. wildfires

Winnie Harlow, Dakota Johnson, Camila Cabello, Cynthia Erivo, Miley Cyrus and Kathryn Hahn attend Vogue World 2025: Hollywood. (Source: Getty Images)
Winnie Harlow, Dakota Johnson, Camila Cabello, Cynthia Erivo, Miley Cyrus and Kathryn Hahn attend Vogue World 2025: Hollywood. (Source: Getty Images)

The fourth annual Vogue World, a celebration of fashion and entertainment, strut its way to the Paramount Studios lot Sunday evening with A-list attendees as varied as Miley Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Camila Cabello and Dakota Johnson helping raise $4.5 million in aid for the Entertainment Community Fund and for costume designers impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Nicole Kidman opened the 2025 event with a custom gown by Chanel and performed a stylized tribute to the 1946 film “Gilda.” The segment was directed by Baz Luhrmann, who oversaw the 30-minute show’s theatrical presentation and directed the Oscar winner’s entrance.

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis (Credit: Getty Images)
Other celebrities who walked the runway included Kendall Jenner, who wore a costume originally donned by Kidman in the 2001 film “Moulin Rouge!,” Ayo Edebiri, Greta Lee, Jeff Goldblum, Sombr, Julia Garner, Jeremy Pope and Angela Bassett.

Much like the Met Gala, the fourth edition of Vogue World reaffirmed the brand’s role in bridging Hollywood glamour with high-fashion spectacle — and doing so for a purpose.

Scroll below for a full roundup of the evening’s best fashion looks.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Nicole Kidman walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

Nicole Kidman

Kathryn Hahn
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Kathryn Hahn

Miley Cyrus
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Miley Cyrus

Dakota Johnson
. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Dakota Johnson

Cynthia Erivo
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Cynthia Erivo

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Heidi Klum
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Heidi Klum

Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Johnson
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Johnson

Nina Dobrev
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Nina Dobrev

Becky G
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Becky G

Camila Cabello
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Camila Cabello

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Hilary Duff
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Hilary Duff

Sofia Richie Grainge
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Sofia Richie Grainge

Machine Gun Kelly, MGK
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Machine Gun Kelly

Demi Lovato
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Mindy Kaling
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Mindy Kaling

Haley Lu Richardson, Ashley Park and Nina Dobrev
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Haley Lu Richardson, Ashley Park and Nina Dobrev

Anna Wintour
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Anna Wintour

Gwyneth Paltrow and Sandy Powell
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Sandy Powell

Winnie Harlow
(Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

Winnie Harlow

Hailey Bieber and Anthony Vaccarello
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Hailey Bieber and Anthony Vaccarello

Olivia Munn
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Olivia Munn

Madelaine Petsch
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Madelaine Petsch

Mandy Moore
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Mandy Moore

Lizzo
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Lizzo

Camila Mendes
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

Camila Mendes

Jennifer Connelly
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Jennifer Connelly

Vera Wang
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Vera Wang

Juliette Lewis
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Juliette Lewis

Jennifer Hudson
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Jennifer Hudson

Chance the Rapper
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Vogue)

Chance the Rapper

Heidi Klum
(Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

Heidi Klum

Lizzo and Tyler Perry
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Lizzo and Tyler Perry

Rachel Sennott
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Rachel Sennott

Maude Apatow
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Maude Apatow

Tracee Ellis Ross
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Jurnee Smollett
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Jurnee Smollett

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Camila Cabello, and Ashley Park
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Camila Cabello, and Ashley Park

Halle Bailey
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Halle Bailey

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch
(Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch

Anna Wintour, Gavin Newsom, and Montana Tessa Siebel Newsom
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

Anna Wintour, Gavin Newsom, and Montana Tessa Siebel Newsom

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

