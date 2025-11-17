Final ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Trailer Puts Josh O’Connor Front and Center

Netflix released a new, final trailer for “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” on Monday ahead of the film’s short theatrical run.

The third “Knives Out” movie will be playing in select theaters starting Nov. 26, just in time for Thanksgiving, before it hits the streamer for all to see on Dec. 12.

The movie has been racking up rave reviews since it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where TheWrap’s own critic Chase Hutchinson declared it to be the best “Knives Out” movie yet. And he’s not alone in that assessment.

The film marks the second of two “Knives Out” sequels that writer-director Rian Johnson made at Netflix following the success (and Oscar nomination!) for 2019’s cozy mystery original. The second was 2022’s breezy “Glass Onion,” and now we have a Gothic mystery to switch up the vibes.

Check out the new “Wake Up Dead Man” trailer above. In addition to Daniel Craig, the film stars Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.