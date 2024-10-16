‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Trailer Reveals an Iconic Villain’s Return

Wallace and Gromit are back — and they’re not alone.

The absentminded inventor and his loyal dog sidekick first debuted in 1989’s Oscar-nominated short “A Grand Day Out.” Their adventures would continue in a series of short films and a feature-length movie, “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” (which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature). Now, they are back with a new animated movie, “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.”

You can check out the brand-new first trailer, below, before the movie premieres Jan. 3, 2025, on Netflix.

In this new movie, Wallace (now voiced by Ben Whitehead) is testing out a new “smart gnome” that soon has a mind of its own. Meanwhile, Gromit starts to suspect that a villain from the duo’s past could be responsible — none other than Feathers McGraw, the diamond thief penguin from the Oscar-winning short, “The Wrong Trousers.” That’s right. Feathers McGraw is back. With a vengeance.

Peter Kay, who played Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh in “The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” also returns for this film. Reece Shearsmith voices Norbot, the annoying but helpful (annoyingly helpful?) robot.

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” was directed by the characters’ creator Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, working from a script by Mark Burton, who came up with the story with Park (Burton co-wrote “Were-Rabbit” and the two “Shaun the Sheep” movies, which were spun off from the Wallace & Gromit short, “A Close Shave”). Richard Beek produced the new movie, with Lorne Balfe composing the score that incorporates original themes from Julian Nott.

The movie will premiere on the closing day of the AFI Fest on Oct. 27 at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater. It will then air on the BBC at Christmas before coming to America (and other parts of the world) via Netflix on Jan. 3, 2025.