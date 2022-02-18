Walton Goggins has been cast in a lead role in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming “Fallout” TV series based on the popular video game franchise, TheWrap has confirmed.

“Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will executive produce the Prime Video series and Nolan will direct the pilot, while “Captain Marvel” co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and “Silicon Valley” alum Graham Wagner have come aboard as showrunners.

Goggins is a versatile actor whose work ranges from “The Righteous Gemstones” to “The Hateful Eight” to “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and he recently led the short-lived CBS sitcom “The Unicorn.” For many, Goggins first came to prominence as Shane Vendrell on the FX drama series “The Shield.”

The “Fallout” TV series was announced in 2020, and fans of the video game franchise – which spans six games dating back to 1997 – eagerly await the first live-action adaptation of the post-apocalyptic adventure.

Production is due to begin this year.

Per a previous statement by Amazon, “The world of ‘Fallout’ is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The magic of the ‘Fallout’ world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy. It is serious and harsh in tone, yet sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies.”

Bethesda

Robertson-Dworet co-wrote the screenplays for the 2018 film “Tomb Raider” and the 2019 Marvel movie “Captain Marvel,” and co-wrote the upcoming “Star Trek” film to be directed by Matt Shakman. Wagner’s credits as a writer and producer in TV range from “The Office” to “Portlandia” and most recently he worked on the HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley.”

Nolan and Joy are currently working on the fourth season of their HBO series “Westworld,” for which Nolan also directed the pilot, but the duo signed an overall deal with Amazon in 2019.

The “Fallout” series hails from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.