The wrecking ball is set to fall on several historic TV homes, including the one used in both ’60s sitcom “Bewitched” and ’70s musical series “The Partridge Family,” and the retro location for Marvel’s “WandaVision,” TheWrap has confirmed.

According to a Warner Bros. Ranch source who spoke with TheWrap, the demolition is slated for an unspecified point this summer.

Warner Bros. took over the property from Columbia Pictures in 1990. Among the many movies shows that have filmed on the street are “American Beauty,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Christmas “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Pleasantville,” while TV shows include”Father Knows Best,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Eight is Enough,” “The Middle,” “Young Sheldon” and “Animal Kingdom,” according to IMDb.

The homes on the tree-lined, time-capsule street, along with the neighboring park, swimming pool and brownstone facades, will be leveled and paved to make way for 16 new soundstages, offices and parking. Warner Bros. sold the property to Worthe Real Estate Group and Stockbridge Real Estate Fund in 2019 and will move back in when the $500 million redevelopment is complete in 2025.

The fountain famously used in the “Friends” opening was relocated from the park to the main Warner Bros. lot in 2022 and is now a part of the studio tour.

Jeff Nagler, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations, told the LA Daily News in 2021 that the company is “continuing to enhance our state-of-the-art studios and full-service offerings for our productions and partners is a key priority for our company, and the new Ranch Lot development will certainly fulfill this goal in the Los Angeles area.”

Jeff Worthe, president of Worthe Real Estate Group, described the development to the Daily News as “the largest studio development in the country” at 926,000 square feet.