Stuart Waldman and Nicole Kuklok-Waldman at their Midvale Estates home in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Commercial Filming’s Decline Is Taking a Toll on LA Homeowners, Too

by | March 16, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Some locals who turned their backyards into backlots are feeling the loss

Stuart Waldman and his wife Nicole paid a premium when they bought their highly filmed Midvale Estates home in the San Fernando Valley. That’s largely because they knew brands like Toyota, Chipotle and Dr. Pepper would help foot the bill. The previous owner even showed the couple tax forms with the income they generated from mostly commercial filming at their Langdon Avenue home in Van Nuys as a bargaining chip.

“We knew that that was going to be an added income stream,” said Waldman, whose picture-perfect home with a wood-paneled living room and huge backyard averages about eight filming days a year. “The asking price was definitely a little higher than market value and we went above that as well.”

Brenda Gazzar

