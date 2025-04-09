Want to Escape Bad Tariff News? Try ‘Fox & Friends’

Fox News has remained steadfast in supporting Trump amid second-guessing elsewhere, while employing a familiar tactic: Changing the subject

Fox & Friends, April 7 2025
For those seeking a respite from the flood of gloomy and depressing coverage related to the imposition of President Donald Trump’s tariffs — at least before his retreat on Wednesday, announcing a 90-day “pause” — there’s been an oasis of sunshine.

Try “Fox & Friends.”

Fox News Channel remains the president’s preferred network, and based on its coverage this week — as other outlets have weighed in on the recessionary risks of his actions and the slumping stock market — Fox’s morning crew has exhibited little interest in rocking that boat, even if that means giving relatively short shrift to what is undeniably the biggest story going right now.

