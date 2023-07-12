‘War Pony’ Trailer: Riley Keough and Gina Gammell Codirect Lakota Coming-of-Age Story (Video)

“War Pony,” the directorial debut of Riley Keough and Gina Gammell that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, got a new trailer Wednesday via eOne’s Momentum Pictures.

The film follows the interlocking stories of two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. At 23 years old, Bill (Jojo Bapteise Whiting) just wants to make something of himself and is determined to hustle his way to the “American Dream.”

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Matho (Ladainian Crazy Thunder) can’t wait to become a man. Desperate for approval from his young father, a series of impulsive decisions turns his life upside down and he finds himself unequipped to deal with the harsh realities of the adult world. Bound by their shared search for belonging, Bill and Matho grapple with identity, family and loss as they navigate their unique paths to manhood.

“War Pony” premiered at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section, with Keough and Gammell winning the Camera D’Or for best debut feature film. The duo directed and produced the film from a screenplay they cowrote with Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Ready, two extras Keough met during the shooting of the 2015 Cannes film “American Honey” and whose life experiences “War Pony” is based on.

“War Pony” will be released in select theaters on July 28. Watch the trailer in the video above.