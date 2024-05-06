Warner Bros. Animation underwent a major shake-up, announcing Monday the retirement of general manager Ed Adams. Matt Matzkin, the current EVP of business operations and production for Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, will assume his duties upon his departure in September.

Additionally, head of production at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios Bobbie Page will also be exiting the company.

Adams was with Warner Bros. Animation for 15 years and served as EVP and general manager for Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

He began his career in Hollywood as an attorney at DreamWorks Animation, serving as head of legal affairs on early projects like “Shrek 2,” “Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas” and the experimental prime time television series “Father of the Pride,” which looked to produce feature-quality animation in a weekly sitcom format. He then went to Cookie Jar Entertainment, before landing at Warner Bros. Animation in 2009. He was promoted to SVP and GM in 2015, and in August 2020 added Cartoon Networks Studios to his plate, with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe joining in 2021.

Matzkin started in his current role in 2023, overseeing the business side for Warner Horizon, Telepictures and Shed Media. He will continue to oversee unscripted content and will now dually report to president of Warner Bros. Television Brett Paul and president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe Sam Register.