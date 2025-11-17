Warner Bros., Cosm Expand Partnership With ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’

Warner Bros. and Cosm will debut “Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone” in Shared Reality at Cosm’s immersive entertainment venues in Los Angeles and Dallas, as well as its forthcoming venues in Atlanta and Detroit, expected to release in Q2 2026, the companies announced on Monday.

With “Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone,” Cosm and Warner Bros. Pictures continue their multi-film partnership to deliver blockbuster films in Shared Reality, following their first two productions of “The Matrix” and “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Produced in collaboration with Little Cinema and MakeMake Entertainment, Cosm’s Shared Reality production of “Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone” is curated to captivate the minds and imagination of guests of all ages as they become enveloped in the world of wizardry and relive the magic of the first Harry Potter film in an entirely new way.

Utilizing Cosm’s 87-foot diameter 12K+ LED domes and proprietary full-dome filmmaking technology, Cosm will transport fans to feel as though they have stepped into Hogwarts and the magical Wizarding World of Harry Potter, surrounding them in magic, enchantment, and rich environments that complement the film, while incorporating hidden easter eggs for fans.

“Cosm is reinvigorating the movie-going experience, transporting fans into the worlds of their favorite films, and we are thrilled to continue building the experiential cinema category in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and the newest addition to our lineup – the first Harry Potter film,” Jeb Terry, President and CEO at Cosm, said in a statement. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at Cosm will be a magical experience, celebrating the film and the fandom that makes the wizarding world so special, with key elements like Butterbeer and Chocolate Frogs to delight guests along the way.”

Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, added: “Following the enthusiasm for The Matrix and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in Shared Reality, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Cosm, Little Cinema, and MakeMake with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. This collaboration continues to redefine what the cinematic experience can be, offering audiences a truly unique way to celebrate these timeless films from the vast Warner Bros. library.”

Building on the success of “The Matrix” and overwhelming early demand for “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” this new release signals the continued growth of Cosm’s Shared Reality cinematic experiences. It also underscores a broader industry shift toward reimagining legacy IPs through next-generation immersive platforms.

Tickets to experience Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Shared Reality at Cosm’s locations in Los Angeles and Dallas will go on sale in early 2026.

Fans can join Cosm’s newsletter to receive the latest information in the coming months.