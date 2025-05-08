Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Content Revenue Drop 27% to $1.9 Billion in First Quarter on Lower Box Office, Home Entertainment

Despite posting a narrowed quarterly loss, Warner Bros. Discovery missed Wall Street expectations for its first quarter of 2025 on Thursday as revenue tumbled 10% to $9 billion.

Revenue was dragged down by a 27% decline in content revenue, primarily driven by lower box office and home entertainment revenues due to strong performance from the theatrical releases of “Dune: Part Two” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” in the prior year period and carryover from releases in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as no games released in the latest quarter. The decrease in home entertainment revenue was primarily due to the robust performance of “Wonka” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” in the prior year.

It was also weighed down by an 8% decline in advertising revenue as as ad-lite subscriber growth was more than offset by domestic linear audience declines and a 2% decline in distribution revenue as growth in global streaming subscribers was more than offset by continued domestic linear pay TV subscriber declines.

Here are the quarterly results:

Net loss: $453 million, down 53% from a loss of $966 million a year ago.

Earnings Per Share: A loss of 18 cents per diluted share, compared to a loss of 13 cents per share estimated by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenues: $9 billion, down 10% year over year, compared to $9.75 billion expected by Zacks.

Streaming subscribers: Added 5.3 million subscribers for a total of 122.3 million globally.

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.1 billion, flat compared to a year ago.

In January, WBD’s new restructuring took effect, which separates its linear networks business from its studios and streaming businesses.

Streaming a bright spot as Max international expansion continues

Streaming was a bright spot, posting a profit of $339 million, up from $86 million a year ago, and saw total revenue grow 8% to $2.7 billion.

Distribution revenue increased 7% to $2.33 billion as a result of a 23% increase in subscribers following the ongoing global expansion of Max, as well as new domestic distribution deals, which were offset by lower average revenue per user due to a shift in the subscriber mix. Ad revenue jumped 35% to $237 million on ad-lite subscriber growth.

Subscriber-related revenue grew 9% to $2.6 billion and content revenue declined 11% to $88 million. The decline in content revenue was driven by lower third-party licensing following the launch of Max in new international markets, including Australia.

The company has a total of 57.6 million domestic streaming subscribers and 64.6 million international subscribers. Global average revenue per user fell to $7.11, while domestic ARPU fell to $11.15 and international ARPU dropped to $3.63. The decrease in domestic ARPU was primarily driven by a broader wholesale

distribution of Max Basic with Ads.

By the end of year, Max is on track to be available in over 85 markets globally. It will launch in the U.K. and Ireland, Italy and Germany in early 2026.

WBD is targeting at least 150 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2026 and anticipates the streaming segment will deliver a profit of approximately $1.3 billion in 2025. In addition to Max’s international expansion, the company said it would focus on strategic distribution partnerships and driving higher penetration in existing markets with its ad-supported tier to reach that subscriber goal.

It also launched a $7.99 per month “extra member” add-on as it looks to crack down on password sharing.

Studios takes a hit due to lower box office and home entertainment revenues

WBD’s studios business saw profits rise 41% to $259 million during the quarter, but revenue tumbled 18% to $2.3 billion.

The revenue decline was driven by an 80% drop in distribution revenue and 75% drop in ad revenue to $1 million each, while content revenue slipped 18% to $2.13 billion and other revenue fell 8% to $173 million.

In addition to the declines in box office and home entertainment revenues, games revenue fell 48% due to the prior year release of “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,”compared to no releases in the current year quarter, as well as higher carryover from “Hogwarts Legacy” and “Mortal Kombat 1” in the prior year. TV revenue fell 4%, primarily driven by higher intercompany content sales, partially offset by lower initial telecast revenue due to the timing of deliveries.

“We continue to implement both strategic and structural changes to better position our Studios for long-term growth with the goal of driving more consistent performance and greater profitability,” the company wrote in its shareholder letter. “We are very encouraged by our current trajectory and momentum, especially in TV and Film, as we advance towards our goal of at least $3 billion of Studios Adjusted EBITDA.”

More to come…