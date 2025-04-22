Max Cracks Down on Password Sharing With $7.99 Per Month ‘Extra Member’ Add-On

Max has launched an extra member add-on feature for $7.99 per month as the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer has embarked on a password-sharing crackdown.

In addition to giving subscribers more flexibility and control over how they manage sharing of their Max account, subscribers will have the ability to transfer an existing adult profile for family or friends outside of their household to the extra member account, bringing over the watch history, recommendations and settings associated with that profile.

Extra members will have their own login credentials separate from the primary account and can stream from one profile on one device at a time and enjoy all other benefits included in the primary account owner’s base plan. The add-on is currently available for users who subscribe directly to Max (excluding bundle subscribers) and limited to one per account.

“Extra Member Add-On and Profile Transfer are two key Max advancements, designed to help viewers with a new way to enjoy our best-in-class content at an exceptional value, and offer subscribers greater flexibility in managing their accounts,” WBD global streaming and games president/CEO JB Perrette said in a Tuesday statement. “These updates provide a simple way for subscribers to add on a new member to their account, or for existing subscribers who have users outside of their household to smoothly, and in an uninterrupted fashion, transition their profile so that extra member can continue to access Max.”

Max started formally notifying subscribers about its password-sharing crackdown back in December.

It follows Netflix, who launched their own password-sharing crackdown and added their extra member feature back in 2023. Disney has also introduced its own password sharing crackdown for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ and introduced an add an extra member option for the former last fall.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which boasts a total of 116.9 million streaming subscribers, has previously said it has a clear path to reach at least 150 million globally by the end of 2026. In addition to the passwords update, WBD plans to reach that subscriber goal by rolling out Max in new markets internationally, striking strategic distribution partnerships and driving higher penetration in existing markets with its ad-supported tier.

