Warner Bros. Discovery Partners With Korea’s CJ ENM to Produce HBO Max K-Dramas

Warner Bros. Discovery has inked a partnership with Korean media company CJ ENM with the primary goal of creating a K-drama pipeline for HBO Max.

Under the new multi-year partnership, HBO Max will become the streaming home of CJ ENM-owned TVING in regions across Asia Pacific, including Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Beginning in early 2026, HBO Max subscribers will have access to the branded TVING hub, which will feature premieres of new original K-dramas as well as scripted and unscripted entertainment from CJ ENM and TVING’s library.

In addition to HBO Max having access to the CJ ENM and TVING-produced content, the partnership will also see Warner Bros. Discovery and CJ ENM co-invest and co-produce original Korean drama that will be available globally on HBO Max.

Ahead of next year’s launch, several K-content titles will be available to HBO Max beginning in November, including the debut of drama “Dear X” on Nov. 6. Specifics on which additional titles will be available on the hub will be announced in the coming months.

“We are honored to partner with CJ ENM, a true leader in creating universally popular stories that resonate worldwide,” Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “This collaboration marks a cornerstone of our commitment to great locally relevant stories in key markets around the world.”

“We are proud to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery, a global powerhouse whose stories have inspired audiences for generations worldwide,” CJ Group vice chairwoman Miky Lee said. “K-content captivates audiences everywhere with its creativity and originality. At CJ ENM, our mission has always been to connect people through the power of storytelling. This partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery takes that mission to a new level, combining Warner Bros. Discovery’s storytelling legacy with CJ’s unique voice. Together, we will deliver authentic narratives that transcend borders on a platform where fans can discover new favorites, revisit timeless classics, and experience the best in global content.”

“As a long-established global leader in entertainment, we have always recognized that success requires a combination of the best of global and the best of local storytelling,” Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming and games president and CEO JB Perrette said. “HBO Max is the streaming destination for unique, premium storytelling so this partnership with CJ ENM, a leader in the enormously popular K-content genre, aligns perfectly with our strategy and brand.”

CJ ENM was behind Oscar winner “Parasite,” “Kinky Boots,” “Queen of Tears” and “I Can See Your Voice,” among others.