Yolonda E. Lawrence, Writer and Producer for ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Empire,’ Dies at 56

“Empire” producer and writer Yolonda E. Lawrence died unexpectedly in Los Angeles Friday. She was 56.

Her career spanned three decades with writing credits on “Riverdale,” “Bel-Air” and “The Good Wife.” The Brooklyn native first found her passion for television when she attended a taping of “The Cosby Show.”

The veteran television writer earned a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications in 1991. From there she moved straight to Los Angeles, with a determination to make it in the television business. She started her career as a production assistant and coordinator before making it into the writers’ room.

Lawrence landed her first staff writing job on the CBS drama “Shark” in 2006. From there she went on to write on several YA dramas, including “Lincoln Heights,” “Reaper,” “Star-Crossed” and “Witches of East End.” She later was a writer and supervising producer on “Riverdale” from 2017 to 2018.

The television writer turned executive producer when she joined “Empire” for two seasons. She then was tapped to co-develop a potential spinoff, starring Taraji P. Henson, Danny Strong and Stacy A. Littlejohn.

Her recent writing credits include “The First Lady,” “Bel-Air” and “Sistas.”

Lawrence is survived by her mother Barbara Simon, and siblings Ayana Simon and Craig Simon. Her cause of death was not released by the family. A memorial service in Los Angeles is being planned for later this month.