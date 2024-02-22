Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming Subscriber Growth, Profitability to Take Q4 Earnings Spotlight

Available to WrapPRO members

Wall Street will be watching to see if the media giant can reverse recent subscriber declines and keep up profitability momentum

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery made significant progress towards streaming profitability and debt reduction through cost-cutting in 2023. But the company’s subscriber growth has stalled in recent quarters, and industry-wide pressures on the linear business, as well as ad market uncertainty have clouded its longer-term visibility.

On Friday, when WBD releases its fourth-quarter earnings, Wall Street will be watching to see if the media giant can keep its recent momentum going and turn its subscriber declines around — and if its efforts will be enough to offset those secular pressures.

“From an overall financial perspective, I’d say the bar is pretty low,” Morningstar analyst Matthew Dolgin told TheWrap.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.