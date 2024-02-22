Warner Bros. Discovery made significant progress towards streaming profitability and debt reduction through cost-cutting in 2023. But the company’s subscriber growth has stalled in recent quarters, and industry-wide pressures on the linear business, as well as ad market uncertainty have clouded its longer-term visibility.

On Friday, when WBD releases its fourth-quarter earnings, Wall Street will be watching to see if the media giant can keep its recent momentum going and turn its subscriber declines around — and if its efforts will be enough to offset those secular pressures.

“From an overall financial perspective, I’d say the bar is pretty low,” Morningstar analyst Matthew Dolgin told TheWrap.