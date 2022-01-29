Warner Bros, HBO Max Acquire Dakota Johnson Rom-Com ‘Am I OK?’

HBO Max and Warner Bros. has acquired rights to “Am I OK?,” the Dakota Johnson romantic comedy that was applauded this week at the Sundance Film Festival about a woman coming to terms with her sexuality.

Details on the dollar figure have not been released.

“Am I OK” is the feature debut for co-directors Tig Notaro and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, and for “SNL” writer Lauren Pomerantz, and is produced by Picturestart, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures.

The film centers on Lucy (Johnson), a 32-year-old woman who wonders why her dates never lead to the bedroom and, after some Googling, wonders if she’s gay. Pomerantz based the story on her own coming out experience 15 years ago.

The cast also includes Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon and Sean Hayes.

TheWrap’s critic calls “Am I OK?” “a warmhearted crowdpleaser undercut by moments of hesitation…[that] has all the makings of an unqualified delight.”