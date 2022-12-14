Warner Bros. kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration on Wednesday with the unveiling of a new logo along with a lineup of special events and programming it will release throughout 2023.



The centennial festivities began with a sizzle reel of some of the studio’s most iconic films, including “Casablanca,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Unforgiven,” and “The Dark Knight” among others, with Morgan Freeman narrating.



Founded by Albert, Sam, Harry and Jack Warner on April 4, 1923, Warner Bros. struggled initially to compete with the likes of Paramount and MGM but found its first box office hit with “Beau Brummel,” a silent historical drama starring Broadway veteran John Barrymore. The film grossed $495,000 at the box office — about $8.6 million in today’s money — but that was enough to get the attention of Wall Street and allow Warner Bros. to negotiate loans that allowed it to expand its theatrical distribution network.

A few years later, Warner Bros. released “The Jazz Singer,” one of the first hit films to have synchronized sound and music, and firmly established itself as one of the top studios in Hollywood. Since then, the studio has released nine Best Picture Oscar winners, including “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” and expanded into a multimedia conglomerate that this year merged with Discovery Inc. to create Warner Bros. Discovery.

“The name Warner Bros. is synonymous with entertainment, and we are honored to be celebrating this iconic studio’s centennial and the rich heritage that stretches back to the four brothers who founded it in 1923,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in a statement.



As part of the year-long celebration, Warner Bros. will roll out a lineup of special events and programming on various platforms, including a three-part documentary on the history of Warner Bros. to debut on HBO Max, programming marathons and special episodes across Warner Bros. Discovery’s 40+ domestic networks and international channels, and airings of classic Warner Bros. films throughout the year on Turner Classic Movies.

The studio will also release commemorative Blu-Ray and DVD bundles, including a 100-film collection and first-time-ever 4K restorations of films like Bruce Lee’s “Enter the Dragon” and William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist,” both of which will be marking their 50th anniversary next year. Friedkin will also be present to show the film at the TCM Classic Film Festival next spring, with the festival also showcasing new restorations of “East of Eden” and “Rio Bravo.”



Exhibits and commemorative screenings are also being planned at places like the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C., the Beijing International Film Festival and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour on the studio’s own backlot in Burbank.



And of course, Warner Bros. will continue to release films on the big screen like the DC blockbuster “The Flash,” the Greta Gerwig comedy “Barbie” and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two.”



“Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros. has created some of the most recognizable and beloved films, TV shows and characters ever made, and has been the place for impactful storytelling that both defines and reflects our culture,” Zaslav said. “We are excited about our company’s bright and dynamic future and, as we embark on its second century, to continue to tell the kind of great stories that entertain, inform and inspire audiences around the world.”





