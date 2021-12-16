Warner Bros. Sets ‘Blue Beetle’ Release in August 2023

Warner Bros. has dated “Blue Beetle,” DC Films first superhero movie starring a Latino character, to be released theatrically on August 18, 2023, the studio announced on Thursday. “Blue Beetle” was previously being developed for an HBO Max release.

Additionally, the studio dated “The Last Train to New York” to be released on April 21, 2023 and “Toto” the animated musical based on the Michael Morpurgo children’s book “Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz,” has been dated to be released on Feb. 2, 2024.

“Corba Kai” breakout Xolo Maridueña is set to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in “Blue Beetle.” “Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto is set to direct. The screenplay is from Mexican-born writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Universal’s “Scarface” remake and Sony’s “Miss Bala.” John Riccard is the producer.

In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter ego used by three different heroes, but the film will focus on Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to assume the Blue Beetle mantle.

While DC has had Latino characters in its movie universe, (Jay Hernandez as El Diablo in “Suicide Squad,” and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya in “Birds of Prey”), and cast Latina Sasha Calle to play Supergirl in “The Flash,” this will be the first stand-alone title to feature a Latino lead. Also of note, “In the Heights” breakout star Leslie Grace, who is Dominican American, has won the role in “Batgirl” and will star as crime fighter Barbara Gordon in the upcoming film set at HBO Max.