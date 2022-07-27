‘Warrior’ Season 3: Mark Dacascos, Chelsea Muirhead Join Cast

“Warrior” Season 3 is enlisting new members. The action-packed HBO Max original series will see Mark Dacascos (best known for portraying the Chairman on “Iron Chef”) and Chelsea Muirhead join the cast.

Currently in production in South Africa, the 10-episode season will continue to explore the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown during the late 1800s. Based on the writings of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, the gritty crime drama stars Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan and Kieran Bew.

Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Agents of Shield”) will portray Kong Pak, the former leader of a newly absorbed, Long Zii-affiliated tong and Li Yong’s (Joe Taslim) old friend and mentor. Muirhead will play Yan Mi, the unassuming but clever daughter of a local print shop maker.

The regular returning cast is rounded out by Taslim, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Langley Kirkwood, Perry Yung, Chen Tang, Miranda Raison and Dustin Nguyen (who will also direct Episodes 2 and 3 of the third season).

“Warrior” Season 2 was produced for Cinemax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Jonathan Tropper (“Banshee”) created and executive produced. Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow and Andrew Schneider served as EPs on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment, while Shannon Lee executive produced for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey are EPs, and Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard serve as co-executive producers.

Dacascos is repped by MPG Management, Florent Lamy at Elevate Artists Paris, Todd Maginn at Global Artists and attorney Matt Rosen at GGSSC. Muirhead is represented by Identity Agency Group, Creative Drive Artists and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.

The first two seasons, which premiered on Cinemax, are streaming on HBO Max.