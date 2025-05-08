Washington Post Names Jason Anders Managing Editor

The Washington Post on Thursday named Jason Anders, the former deputy editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal, as its managing editor of its newly-created News Hub.

Anders will be primarily focused on building WaPo’s central news desk in the fresh role, which was announced by executive editor Matt Murray in March.

He joins Jeff Bezos’ newspaper after spending 25 years at WSJ, which he left in 2023 after two years as the outlet’s second-ranked editor; Anders will report to Murray.

“Jason is deeply familiar with the opportunities and challenges we face as we reorient our workflows and publishing schedule, sharpen our digital interface and build out the news desk,” Murray said in a statement. “His keen understanding of how product and news intersect, paired with his pulse on changing technology in user experience, will be of tremendous value in our next chapter.”

Anders comes aboard after several editors have left WaPo in recent months, as Bezos has taken a more hands-on approach in its coverage.

In February, the Amazon founder announced his paper’s opinion section would be revamped to focus on “two pillars,” personal liberties and free markets — a move that irritated a number of legacy media journalists. Opinion editor David Shipley quit over the decision, and weeks later, WaPo columnist and associate editor Ruth Marcus followed suit. Marcus said she quit after publisher Will Lewis “spiked” a column “expressing concern” over owner Jeff Bezos’ new direction for the opinion section.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the incredible journalists at The Post, who are doing some of the most important and innovative work anywhere today,” Anders said in a statement.

The News Hub, as described by the Washington Post, is “designed to centralize the highest content and experience standards on all Post digital platforms.” It was announced alongside a series of other changes that Murray outlined in an internal email in March, including the separation of WaPo’s digital and print workflows.