NewsNation Boss Cherie Grzech Seeks the Cable News Middle in a Time of Trump 

For years, the cable news landscape has been dominated by the triumvirate of CNN, MSNBC, and, in particular, Fox News. But Cherie Grzech, the president of news and politics at NewsNation, is on a mission to expand that trio into a quartet.

Grzech has led upstart cable channel NewsNation as its ratings have increased and its reporters have gained more access at the Trump White House.

While the other cable networks are viewed to lean left or right, Grzech – who spent more than two decades at Fox News before joining NewsNation in 2021, a year after it launched – said her game plan for the channel is simple, recalling an early Fox News slogan: Report the facts and let viewers take it from there.