BravoCon 2025 lands in Vegas on Friday, where Bravo’s biggest come together spill on all the drama and chat with their biggest fans.
The three-day event will host more than 150 Bravo stars, including “Real Housewives” talent, “Married to Medicine” stars and more. And of course, host Andy Cohen will be there to get all the gossip and take fan’s burning questions.
This is the first that the convention returns after a year off, and there’s a lot to get into, here’s everything you need to know below.
When does BravoCon 2025 start?
BravoCon 2025 kicks off on Friday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 16.
Will BravoCon 2025 be streaming?
Yes, it will be streaming all weekend through the NBC’s Peacock.
What is BravoCon?
BravoCon is an annual convention that hosts all the programs that air on the Bravo network, including the “The Real Housewives” franchises, “Vandepump Rules” and more. The event provides fans with an in-person experience, where they can meet their favorite Bravolebrities, attend panel discussions and buy merchandise.
What Bravo stars will be at BravoCon 2025?
Several, including “Real Housewives” stars Sheree Whitfield, Sonja Morgan and Lisa Barlow.
What Bravo franchises will be in attendance at BravoCon 2025?
Some of the Bravo franchises that will be in attendance include “Real Housewives,” “Married to Medicine,” “The Valley” and more.
Where does BravoCon 2025 take place?
BravoCon 2025 takes place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Check out the BravoCon 2025 schedule:
“BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen won’t be available to stream on Peacock during the event. However, fans can tune in when they air on Bravo and Peacock the following week.
Here’s what’s available to watch live Peacock when it all starts on Friday.
Friday, Nov. 14
Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo
- When: 10:30 a.m. PST
- Talent: Kate Chastain
Love, Ariana Style
- When: 11:30 a.m. PST
- Talent: Kate Chastain and Ariana Madix
Bravo Bachelorette Party
- When: 12:15 p.m. PST
- Talent: Kate Chastain, Jasmine Goode, Jen Pedranti and Aesha Scott
Yep, We’re Besties!
- When: 1:45 p.m. PST
- Talent: Kiki Monique, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp, Alexia Nepola and Sutton Stracke
Passing the Bravo Torch
- When: 2:30 p.m. PST
- Talent: Kiki Monique, Ashley Darby, Reza Farahan, Shai Fruchter, Molly O’Connell and Carole Radziwill
Bougie, Not Basic
- When: 3:15 p.m. PST
- Talent: Michelle Collins, Patricia Altschul, Heather Dubrow and Shamea Morton.
House(Wives) Party 1: RHONJ and RHOM
- When: 4:15 p.m. PST
- Talent: Michelle Collins, Jen Fessler, Lisa Hochstein, Margaret Josephs and Alexia Nepola
Jersey Boys
- When: 5 p.m. PST
- Talent: Daryn Carp, Joe Benigno, Paul Connell and Joe Gorga.
Saturday, Nov. 15
Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo
- When: 10:30 a.m. PT
- Talent: Kate Chastain
LVP
- When: 11:30 a.m. PST
- Talent: Jerry O’Connell and Lisa Vanderpump
Parents’ Night Out
- When: 1 p.m. PST
- Who: Kate Chastain Nia Booko, Kristen Doute, Madison LeCroy, Julia Lemigova, Cole McBee and Scheana Shay
Andddd We’re Back!
- When: 2 p.m. PST
- Talent: Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Jeff Lewis and Ben Robinson
BravoCon First-Timers
- When: 2:45 p.m. PST
- Talent: Jerry O’Connell, Britani Bateman, Danny Booko, Emira D’Spain, Angela Oakley, Bozoma Saint John, West Wilson and Katie Ginella
House(Wives) Party 2: RHOA and RHOSLC
- When: 3:45 p.m. PST
- Talent: Daryn Carp, Kelli Ferrell, Heather Gay, Shamea Morton and Whitney Rose.
Bravo Pride Party
- When: 4:45 p.m. PST
- Talent: Daryn Carp, Emira D’Spain, TJ Dinch, Michols Pena, Rodrigo Reyes, Zack Wickham, Jasmine Goode and Captain Sandy Yawn.
Sunday, Nov. 16
Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo
- When: 10:30 a.m. PST
- Talent: Kate Chasta
Into the Bravo Multiverse
- When: 11 a.m. PST
- Talent: Kate Chastain, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Tom Schwartz and Caroline Stanbury
“Classic” Kathy & Kyle
- When: 11:45 a.m. PST
- Talent: Kiki Monique, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
I Got It From My Momma
- When: 12:30 p.m. PST
- Talent: Kiki Monique, Ariana Biermann, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Kim Zolciak
Love Island, Bravo Con Style
- When: 1:10 p.m. PST
- Talent: Amaya Espinal, Iris Kendall, Jeremiah Brown and Ashley Darby attend
Unexpected Duos
- When: 2 p.m. PST
- Talent: Michelle Collins hosts Kate Chastain, Mary Cosby, Angie Katsanevas, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Ben Robinson
Friends of In the Spotlight
- When: 2:45 p.m. PST
- Talent: Michelle Collins, Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer Fessler, Marysol Patton and Jennifer Tilly
Shade Assassins
- When: 3:30 p.m. PST
- Talent: Michelle Collins, Margaret Josephs, Phaedra Parks and Larsa Pippen
Bravo’s Fashionistas
- When: 4:15 p.m. PST
- Talent: Kate Chastain Venita Aspen, Bronwyn Newport and Rachel Zoe
Here are the BravoCon panels that will be available to stream Saturday on Peacock
Peaks & The Valley Presented by Carnival Cruise Line
- Talent: Danny Pellegrino, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Luke Broderick, Brittany Cartwright, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Kristen Doute, Jasmine Goode, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei and Zack Wickham
Reunion Roundup Presented by Instacart
- Talent: Casey Wilson, Danielle Schneider, Robyn Dixon, Teresa Giudice, Drew Sidora and Dr. Simone Whitmore
Potomac Takes Vegas Presented by Hilton
- Talent: Zuri Hall, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Angel Massie, Wendy Osefo, Monique Samuels, Keiarna Stewart, Stacey Rusch
Ask Andy
- Talent: Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen
Bravo Opposites Attract Presented by Vaseline
- Talent: Daryn Carp, Mary Cosby, Kristen Doute, Gia Giudice, Dr. Jackie Walters, Marysol Patton, Tom Schwartz, Jessel Taank and Jesse Solomon.
Livin’ In Beverly Hills Presented by Nexxus
- Talent: Anthony Allen Ramos, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Jennifer Tilly, Kyle Richards, Bozoma Saint John, Sutton Stracke and Rachel Zoe
Housewife2Housewife: A New Lease on Wife
- Talent: S.E. Cupp, Teresa Guidice, Shannon Beador, Alexia Nepola and Camille Meyer
Battles of the Sexes Presented by Clorox
- Talent: Jerry O’Connell, Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Joe Bradley, Craig Conover, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Gina Kirschenheiter, Steven McBee, Molly O’Connell, Maddi Reese, Tom Schwartz, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson
Bravo Editors’ Panel
- Talent: S.E. Cupp, the editors of “Real Housewives,” “The Valley,” “Top Chef” and more.
Below Deck Captains & Crew Oughta Know
- Talent: Melissa Rivers moderates Captain Jason Chambers, Hannah Ferrier, Joao Franco, Daisy Kelliher, Fraser Olender, Ben Robinson, Aesha Scott, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn
Here are the BravoCon panels that will be available to stream Sunday on Peacock
Getting Lucky at the Love Hote Presented by T-Mobile
- Talent: Holly Robinson Pete, Shannon Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Luann de Lesseps
Bravolebrity Shop Off Presented by Wayfair
- Talent: Nick Rizzo, Danny Visconti Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Angie Katsanevas, Erin Lichy, Meredith Marks, Sutton Stracke, Vicki GunvalsonModels: Bradley Carter, Michols Peña and Shai Fruchter.
Traitor de Force Presented by State Farm
- Talent: Danny Pellegrino Dolores Catania, Kate Chastain, Robyn Dixon, Ciara Miller, Tom Sandoval and Shereé Whitfield
Viva Las Atlanta Peaches Presented by Lexus
- Talent: Rachel Lindsay, Cynthia Bailey, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, Shamea Morton, Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams
Spilling the Sweet Southern Hospitali-tea Presented by Hilton
- Talent: Anthony Allen Ramos, Mia Alario, Leva Bonaparte, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Emmy Sharrett, Michols Peña, Maddi Reese, Lake Rucker and Molly Moore
Watch Party by Bravo: “Vanderpump Rules” Premiere
- Talent: S.E. Cupp and Lisa Vanderpump
Paging All “Married to Medicine” Fans
- Talent: Danielle Canada, Toya Bush Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore
The Summer House Always Wins Presented by T-Mobile
- Talent: Rachel Lindsay, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.
Who Said That Anyway?
- Talent: Michelle Collins, Sai De Silva, Angie Katsanevas, Phaedra Parks and Vicki Gunvalson
Bringing the Miami Fyah to Vegas Presented by Tresemme
- Who: Kiki Monique moderates Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shojaee.
Here are the BravoCon panels that will be available to stream Monday on Peacock
Ask Andy
- Talent: Andy Cohen
Housewife2Housewife: Legacy & Newbies
- Talent: Emily Orozco, Lauren Herbert, Melissa Gorga, Tamra Judge, Bozoma Saint John, Bronwyn Newport, Kyle Richards and Stephanie Shojaee
Captains & Crews vs. Chief Stews
- Talent: Michelle Collins moderates Captain Jason Chambers, Hannah Ferrier, Joao Franco, Daisy Kelliher, Fraser Olender, Ben Robinson, Aesha Scott, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn
Watch Party by Bravo: Summer House Rewind Presented by Vaseline
- Talent: Daryn Carp moderates Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.
Spill the Salt Lake Ci-tea Presented by Wendy’s
- Talent: Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider moderate Lisa Barlow, Britani Bateman, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport and Whitney Rose
#NoFilter Presented by European Wax Center
- Talent: Jerry O’Connell, Mercedeh Javid, Erin Lichy, Margaret Josephs and Shereé Whitfield
It’s All About to Go South Presented by State Farm
- Talent: Emily Orozco, Lauren Herbert, Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith
Bravo2Bravo: Rumor Spill
- Talent: Kiki Monique moderates Brittany Cartwright, Luann de Lesseps, Denise Richards and Kim Zolciak
Thank U, Next Gen
- Talent: Ronnie Karam, Ben Mandelker moderates Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’ Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Georgia McCann and Brooks Marks