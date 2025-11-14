BravoCon 2025 lands in Vegas on Friday, where Bravo’s biggest come together spill on all the drama and chat with their biggest fans.

The three-day event will host more than 150 Bravo stars, including “Real Housewives” talent, “Married to Medicine” stars and more. And of course, host Andy Cohen will be there to get all the gossip and take fan’s burning questions.

This is the first that the convention returns after a year off, and there’s a lot to get into, here’s everything you need to know below.

When does BravoCon 2025 start?

BravoCon 2025 kicks off on Friday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 16.

Will BravoCon 2025 be streaming?

Yes, it will be streaming all weekend through the NBC’s Peacock.

What is BravoCon?

BravoCon is an annual convention that hosts all the programs that air on the Bravo network, including the “The Real Housewives” franchises, “Vandepump Rules” and more. The event provides fans with an in-person experience, where they can meet their favorite Bravolebrities, attend panel discussions and buy merchandise.

What Bravo stars will be at BravoCon 2025?

Several, including “Real Housewives” stars Sheree Whitfield, Sonja Morgan and Lisa Barlow.

What Bravo franchises will be in attendance at BravoCon 2025?

Some of the Bravo franchises that will be in attendance include “Real Housewives,” “Married to Medicine,” “The Valley” and more.

Where does BravoCon 2025 take place?

BravoCon 2025 takes place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the BravoCon 2025 schedule:

“BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen won’t be available to stream on Peacock during the event. However, fans can tune in when they air on Bravo and Peacock the following week.

Here’s what’s available to watch live Peacock when it all starts on Friday.

Friday, Nov. 14

Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo

When: 10:30 a.m. PST

Talent: Kate Chastain

Love, Ariana Style

When: 11:30 a.m. PST

Talent: Kate Chastain and Ariana Madix

Bravo Bachelorette Party

When: 12:15 p.m. PST

Talent: Kate Chastain, Jasmine Goode, Jen Pedranti and Aesha Scott

Yep, We’re Besties!

When: 1:45 p.m. PST

Talent: Kiki Monique, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp, Alexia Nepola and Sutton Stracke

Passing the Bravo Torch

When: 2:30 p.m. PST

Talent: Kiki Monique, Ashley Darby, Reza Farahan, Shai Fruchter, Molly O’Connell and Carole Radziwill

Bougie, Not Basic

When: 3:15 p.m. PST

Talent: Michelle Collins, Patricia Altschul, Heather Dubrow and Shamea Morton.

House(Wives) Party 1: RHONJ and RHOM

When: 4:15 p.m. PST

Talent: Michelle Collins, Jen Fessler, Lisa Hochstein, Margaret Josephs and Alexia Nepola

Jersey Boys

When: 5 p.m. PST

Talent: Daryn Carp, Joe Benigno, Paul Connell and Joe Gorga.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo

When: 10:30 a.m. PT

Talent: Kate Chastain

LVP

When: 11:30 a.m. PST

Talent: Jerry O’Connell and Lisa Vanderpump

Parents’ Night Out

When: 1 p.m. PST

Who: Kate Chastain Nia Booko, Kristen Doute, Madison LeCroy, Julia Lemigova, Cole McBee and Scheana Shay

Andddd We’re Back!

When: 2 p.m. PST

Talent: Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Jeff Lewis and Ben Robinson

BravoCon First-Timers

When: 2:45 p.m. PST

Talent: Jerry O’Connell, Britani Bateman, Danny Booko, Emira D’Spain, Angela Oakley, Bozoma Saint John, West Wilson and Katie Ginella

House(Wives) Party 2: RHOA and RHOSLC

When: 3:45 p.m. PST

Talent: Daryn Carp, Kelli Ferrell, Heather Gay, Shamea Morton and Whitney Rose.

Bravo Pride Party

When: 4:45 p.m. PST

Talent: Daryn Carp, Emira D’Spain, TJ Dinch, Michols Pena, Rodrigo Reyes, Zack Wickham, Jasmine Goode and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo

When: 10:30 a.m. PST

Talent: Kate Chasta

Into the Bravo Multiverse

When: 11 a.m. PST

Talent: Kate Chastain, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Tom Schwartz and Caroline Stanbury

“Classic” Kathy & Kyle

When: 11:45 a.m. PST

Talent: Kiki Monique, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards

I Got It From My Momma

When: 12:30 p.m. PST

Talent: Kiki Monique, Ariana Biermann, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Kim Zolciak

Love Island, Bravo Con Style

When: 1:10 p.m. PST

Talent: Amaya Espinal, Iris Kendall, Jeremiah Brown and Ashley Darby attend

Unexpected Duos

When: 2 p.m. PST

Talent: Michelle Collins hosts Kate Chastain, Mary Cosby, Angie Katsanevas, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Ben Robinson

Friends of In the Spotlight

When: 2:45 p.m. PST

Talent: Michelle Collins, Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer Fessler, Marysol Patton and Jennifer Tilly

Shade Assassins

When: 3:30 p.m. PST

Talent: Michelle Collins, Margaret Josephs, Phaedra Parks and Larsa Pippen

Bravo’s Fashionistas

When: 4:15 p.m. PST

Talent: Kate Chastain Venita Aspen, Bronwyn Newport and Rachel Zoe

Here are the BravoCon panels that will be available to stream Saturday on Peacock

Peaks & The Valley Presented by Carnival Cruise Line

Talent: Danny Pellegrino, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Luke Broderick, Brittany Cartwright, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Kristen Doute, Jasmine Goode, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei and Zack Wickham

Reunion Roundup Presented by Instacart

Talent: Casey Wilson, Danielle Schneider, Robyn Dixon, Teresa Giudice, Drew Sidora and Dr. Simone Whitmore

Potomac Takes Vegas Presented by Hilton

Talent: Zuri Hall, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Angel Massie, Wendy Osefo, Monique Samuels, Keiarna Stewart, Stacey Rusch

Ask Andy

Talent: Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen

Bravo Opposites Attract Presented by Vaseline

Talent: Daryn Carp, Mary Cosby, Kristen Doute, Gia Giudice, Dr. Jackie Walters, Marysol Patton, Tom Schwartz, Jessel Taank and Jesse Solomon.

Livin’ In Beverly Hills Presented by Nexxus

Talent: Anthony Allen Ramos, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Jennifer Tilly, Kyle Richards, Bozoma Saint John, Sutton Stracke and Rachel Zoe

Housewife2Housewife: A New Lease on Wife

Talent: S.E. Cupp, Teresa Guidice, Shannon Beador, Alexia Nepola and Camille Meyer

Battles of the Sexes Presented by Clorox

Talent: Jerry O’Connell, Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Joe Bradley, Craig Conover, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Gina Kirschenheiter, Steven McBee, Molly O’Connell, Maddi Reese, Tom Schwartz, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson

Bravo Editors’ Panel

Talent: S.E. Cupp, the editors of “Real Housewives,” “The Valley,” “Top Chef” and more.

Below Deck Captains & Crew Oughta Know

Talent: Melissa Rivers moderates Captain Jason Chambers, Hannah Ferrier, Joao Franco, Daisy Kelliher, Fraser Olender, Ben Robinson, Aesha Scott, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn

Here are the BravoCon panels that will be available to stream Sunday on Peacock

Getting Lucky at the Love Hote Presented by T-Mobile

Talent: Holly Robinson Pete, Shannon Beador, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Luann de Lesseps

Bravolebrity Shop Off Presented by Wayfair

Talent: Nick Rizzo, Danny Visconti Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Angie Katsanevas, Erin Lichy, Meredith Marks, Sutton Stracke, Vicki GunvalsonModels: Bradley Carter, Michols Peña and Shai Fruchter.

Traitor de Force Presented by State Farm

Talent: Danny Pellegrino Dolores Catania, Kate Chastain, Robyn Dixon, Ciara Miller, Tom Sandoval and Shereé Whitfield

Viva Las Atlanta Peaches Presented by Lexus

Talent: Rachel Lindsay, Cynthia Bailey, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, Shamea Morton, Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams

Spilling the Sweet Southern Hospitali-tea Presented by Hilton

Talent: Anthony Allen Ramos, Mia Alario, Leva Bonaparte, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Emmy Sharrett, Michols Peña, Maddi Reese, Lake Rucker and Molly Moore

Watch Party by Bravo: “Vanderpump Rules” Premiere

Talent: S.E. Cupp and Lisa Vanderpump

Paging All “Married to Medicine” Fans

Talent: Danielle Canada, Toya Bush Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore

The Summer House Always Wins Presented by T-Mobile

Talent: Rachel Lindsay, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

Who Said That Anyway?

Talent: Michelle Collins, Sai De Silva, Angie Katsanevas, Phaedra Parks and Vicki Gunvalson

Bringing the Miami Fyah to Vegas Presented by Tresemme

Who: Kiki Monique moderates Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shojaee.

Here are the BravoCon panels that will be available to stream Monday on Peacock

Ask Andy

Talent: Andy Cohen

Housewife2Housewife: Legacy & Newbies

Talent: Emily Orozco, Lauren Herbert, Melissa Gorga, Tamra Judge, Bozoma Saint John, Bronwyn Newport, Kyle Richards and Stephanie Shojaee

Captains & Crews vs. Chief Stews

Talent: Michelle Collins moderates Captain Jason Chambers, Hannah Ferrier, Joao Franco, Daisy Kelliher, Fraser Olender, Ben Robinson, Aesha Scott, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn

Watch Party by Bravo: Summer House Rewind Presented by Vaseline

Talent: Daryn Carp moderates Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

Spill the Salt Lake Ci-tea Presented by Wendy’s

Talent: Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider moderate Lisa Barlow, Britani Bateman, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport and Whitney Rose

#NoFilter Presented by European Wax Center

Talent: Jerry O’Connell, Mercedeh Javid, Erin Lichy, Margaret Josephs and Shereé Whitfield

It’s All About to Go South Presented by State Farm

Talent: Emily Orozco, Lauren Herbert, Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith

Bravo2Bravo: Rumor Spill

Talent: Kiki Monique moderates Brittany Cartwright, Luann de Lesseps, Denise Richards and Kim Zolciak

Thank U, Next Gen