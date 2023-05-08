We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Watch Florence Welch Get Emotional Seeing ‘Dog Days’ Play at the End of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ (Video)

“The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened,” the Florence + the Machine singer said on TikTok

| May 8, 2023 @ 11:39 AM
Florence Welch performs on stage at the "Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live" Concert at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013 in London, England. Chime For Change is a global campaign for girls' and women's empowerment founded by Gucci with a founding committee comprised of Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini, Salma Hayek Pinault and Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

Those who have seen “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” can rest assured that musician Florence Welch also cried throughout the film, especially when she watched the segment set to her hit song “Dog Days.”

The singer of Florence + the Machine posted a TikTok of her reaction to the part in the film where the song starts playing. She was already tearful, but she cried some more tears of joy.

“So I cried all the way through this movie but when The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to ‘Dog Days’ I really lost it,” she wrote. “Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened.”

The hit single plays toward the end of the film after the group has gone through all the trials and tribulations that The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) poses to their team as a whole and to Rocket specifically. Rocket plugs his mix into the speaker system on Nowhere, and Groot and Drax lead the newly saved children in dancing following their harrowing rescue.

Like all Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Volume 3 boasts a loaded soundtrack. Songs that accompany “Dog Days” include the acoustic version of “Creep” by Radiohead, Heart’s “Crazy on You,” Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Reasons,” Alice Cooper’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows,” The Mowglis’ “San Francisco,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands” and more.

Writer and director James Gunn has hinted that this third film will bring his time with Marvel to a close as he heads to DC Studios to helm that world. Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldaña have also shared that their characters’ roles in the franchise will end with Volume 3 as well.

A new team of guardians remains at the end of the film to move forward, while other characters head off to do their own things. The legendary Star Lord will return, as teased post-credits.