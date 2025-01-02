Wayne Osmond, Originating Member of The Osmonds Singing Group, Dies at 73

Wayne Osmond, the second eldest brother and originating member of The Osmonds singing group, died Wednesday, TheWrap has learned. He was 73 years old.

“His legacy of faith, music, love and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly,” the family’s statement reads.

The musician died Wednesday night, according to a family spokesperson in a statement to media. Brother and fellow musician Merrill Osmond wrote online that Wayne’s death was onset by a “massive stroke.”

“When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways,” Merrill wrote. “I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes. My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in.”

The message continued: “I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met. His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine. My brother Wayne endured much. He gave it his all. His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God. I will miss him tremendously. I am so grateful to have grown up with one of heavenly father‘s greatest sons. Until I see him again, know that he was loved.”

Born Melvin Wayne Osmond on Aug. 28, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, Osmond is the fourth oldest of his nine siblings, and was known in the group for his guitar skills. In 1958, Osmond and three of his brothers — Alan, Merrill and Jay — started up their musical act as a barbershop quartet that was originally named the Osmond Brothers Boys’ Quartet. After Jay Emerson, the father of TV personality Andy Williams, discovered the singers during a Disneyland performance, they went on to book a seven-year gig on “The Andy Williams Show” on NBC.

In 1970, the group changed its name to The Osmond Brothers after their brother Donny was born, who joined the pack at age 5. The act rose to fame during that decade, with their biggest hit being “One Bad Apple,” which hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971 and remained there for five weeks. Some of their other popular songs include “Crazy Horses,” “Down by the Lazy River,” “The Proud One” and “Yo-Yo.”

In a Facebook statement, Jay Osmond said he is “deeply saddened” by his brother’s death.

“A true legend has left the Earth. My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne. It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey,” he wrote in the post. “Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades. As I sat visiting with him last week at his home he talked about how sad he was that he couldn’t get up in his plane anymore and how much flying brought him peace. What gives me joy is to know that my brother “Wings” has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now. The reunion he must’ve had with Father and Mother I’m sure was spectacular!”