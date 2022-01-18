Thanks to “Encanto,” we might finally be able to really let the music of “Frozen” go. The animated movie’s viral song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has passed “Let It Go” on the Disney all-time pop charts, rising to No. 4 on the Billboard Top 100.

In the latest data from Billboard, the Lin-Manuel Miranda hit became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie since 1995. With the No. 4 spot, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” ties with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” — peaking at No. 4 in 1994 — and “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas,” which peaked in the same spot in 1995.

“Let It Go” never managed to beat either song, having peaked at No. 5 in April 2014.

Since the release of “Encanto,” starring Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become the runaway hit of the film — well, one of them at least. Along with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Jessica Darrow’s song “Surface Pressure” has also gone viral on TikTok, with users recreating the scenes of the movie.

As it turns out, fans have Lin-Manuel Miranda to thank for the character’s name even being Bruno, leading to the catchy line “We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no.” In a recent interview with The New York Times, one of the “Encanto” directors, Jared Bush revealed that the character was originally going to be named Oscar.

But apparently, there are a lot of Oscar Madrigals in Colombia in real life, and the movie would’ve hit legal troubles. So, he and director Byron Howard sent a list of alternatives to Miranda, who immediately landed on “Bruno.”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” quickly topped most streaming music charts, and even got as high as the No. 1 spot on the global YouTube music videos chart.