‘We Were Liars’ Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

“We Were Liars” will be back for another summer mystery. Prime Video renewed the mystery thriller series from Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie for Season 2. Based on the bestselling novel by E. Lockhart, Season 2 will premiere across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We loved making this show with so many spectacular humans,” Plec and Carina MacKenzie said in a statement. “The fan response was truly special. There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can’t wait to keep digging them up.”

“MacKenzie and Plec have big, big plans for Season 2, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen — and a lot of surprises as well,” Lockhart added.

“We Were Liars” Season 1 followed Cadence Sinclair (Emily Alyn Lind) her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. “The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide,” according to a logline of the series.

“The Season 2 renewal of ‘We Were Liars’ is yet another testament to Julie and this cast and crew’s extraordinary talent,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “This series, which Julie and Carina crafted so beautifully from E. Lockhart’s beloved books, absolutely deserves a deeper dive. And we’re grateful to Amazon MGM for their collaboration and partnership.”

“Delving deeper into the thrilling world of E. Lockhart’s novels with a second season of ‘We Were Liars’ was a no-brainer,” said Laura Lancaster, head of co-production and ongoing Series at Amazon MGM Studios. “Along with our talented cast, showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie did a marvelous job bringing the novels to life for our global Prime Video customers, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for Season 2.”

Season 1 starred Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli and David Morse. The season ended in a cliffhanger that hinted more secrets to come.

“The best gift that Emily Lockhart gave us as we were sitting down to write ‘We Were Liars’ was she published ‘Family of Liars,’ which was a prequel about the Sinclair sisters when they were teenagers,” creator Julie Plec told TheWrap back in June. “The book opens with Carrie telling the story of a very dark time and a very bad summer to her dead son.”

“We Were Liars” was written and executive produced by co-showrunners Plec and MacKenzie. Executive producers include Emily Cummins for My So-Called Company, Brett Matthews, Pascal Verschooris and Lockhart. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios are behind the project.