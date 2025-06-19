Here Are All the Songs in ‘We Were Liars’

The soundtrack for “We Were Liars” transports viewers into the breezy New England where secrets hide in every corner of the Sinclair estate.

Centering on the mystery of how eldest grandchild and heir to the Sinclair fortune, Cadence Sinclair, was left for dead the previous summer, “We Were Liars” straddles two pivotal summers for Cadence, with one filled with lively summer parties to the tune of “Numb” by Marshmello & Khalid or “Young Dumb” by Noisy, while the other takes a more somber outlook with the help of Hozier.

For all the songs in the eight-episode season of “We Were Liars,” see below.

Episode 1: “Tell Me Sweet Little Lies”

“What’s The Rumpus?” by Jack White

“Forever” by HAIM

“Young Blood” (Renholdër Remix) by The Naked and Famous

“No” by Orion

“Same Days” by J. Roddy Watson & the Business

“Home” by Good Neighbors

“Dive” by Holly Humberstone

“Loving You” by Cannons

“Good Time” by Born Runner-The Fancee

“Who We Are” by Hozier

Episode 2: “Wrap Her Up In A Package of Lies”

“Where’s My Mind” by Lyn Lapid

“We’ll Be Young Forever” by Denmark + Winter

“So We Won’t Gorget” by Khruangbin

“Difficult” by Gracie Abrams

“Once Upon a Time” by The Linda Lindas

“My Fun” by Suki Waterhouse

“Down Swinging” by Holly Humberstone

“Happy Together” by The Turtles

“Happy Together” by Why Mona

“It Never Ends” by Ingrid Michaelson

“Tapestry” by Carole King

“Terrible Love” by Birdy

Episode 3: “The Ties Were Black, The Lies Were White”

“Days Move Slow” by Bully

“Satanist” by Boygenius

“Gold Angel” by Minke

“Waves” by Daniel Seavey

“Fire and Rain” by James Taylor (piano version)

“More Than Meets the Eye” by Rebel Hearts Club

“Rescue” by Woodes

“Bridge over Troubled Water”by Simon & Garfunkel (piano version)

“Collide” by Howie Day (cover)

“One the Edge” by Madalen Duke & Dead Covenants

Episode 4: “The Fourth of You Lie”

“Breath Right Now” by Moonwater

“Dream” (feat. Brooke Williams) by Lyra Blue

“Hand in My Pocket” by Alanis Morisette

“Crash Course” by Blu DeTiger & Biig Piig

“All I Do” by Kate Peytavin

“Linger” by The Cranberries (a cappella)

“Fast” by Pyro Child

“American Girl” by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

“Numb” by Marshmello & Khalid

“Young Dumb” by Noisy

“Every Little Thing I Say I Do” by Dayglow

“Good Girl Era” by UPSAHL

“R.O.C.K. in The USA” by John Mellencamp

“Bad” by Dylan

“Cannonball” by Biz Coletti

“Land of 1000 Dances” by Sam & Dave

“U & Me” by alt-J

“Linger” by Minke

Episode 5: “Lying Together in a Silver Lining”

“Happy” by Something Corporate & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

“Could be Good” by Cat Cunning

“Lost at Sea” by Lana Del Rey

“Fire Rising” by sweetbaby x Trace

“Stardust” by Cary Brothers

Episode 6: “When Lies Give You Lemons”

“Feel It All” by Jordan Frye

“Let’s Go” by Weekend Giants

“Wild Heart” by Towa Bird

“F–k the Bourgeoisie” by Feral

“Draggin’ the Line” by Tommy James & The Shondells

“Yellow” by Pete + Sara

“Bad Dream” (feat. Raye Zaragoza) by Beza

Episode 7: “Everybody Knows That The Captain Lied”

“Through Me (The Flood)” by Hozier

“Eat Your Young” by Hozier

“Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger

“Pteryla” by Lowswimmer and Novo Amore

Episode 8: “My Friends Are Lying In The Sun”