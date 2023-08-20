In a HollyShorts Film Festival awards ceremony that took place at midnight the day before a tropical storm was scheduled to his Los Angeles, Tari Wariebi’s “We Were Meant To” won a $60,000 prize and with the win qualified for the Academy Award in the Best Live Action Short category.

The awards were originally scheduled to be handed out on Sunday evening at the TLC Chinese Theatre, but they were moved to the unusual Saturday midnight slot as Hurricane Hilary approached.

“We Were Meant To,” set in a world where Black men can fly, won the Grand Prix for the best short in the 10-day festival, which began on Aug. 10 at the Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. For the first time, the top film also received a $60,000 prize from Panavision, in addition to the Oscar qualification.

Three other films also qualified for this year’s Oscars by winning awards at HollyShorts: Misan Harriman’s “The After,” which won the award for the best live action short; Rita Basulto’s “Humo (Smoke),” which was named the best animated short; and Elisa Gambino’s “Every Day After,” which won for documentary.

Awards were also handed out in more than two dozen other categories. The ceremony was hosted by Meredith Thomas.

Here is the full list of awards.

Oscar-qualifying categories:

Grand Prix Best Short: “We Were Meant To,” Tari Wariebi

Best Live Action: “The After,” Misan Harriman

Best Animation: “Humo (Smoke),” Rita Basulto

Best Documentary: “Every Day After,” Elisa Gambino

Other categories:

Best Drama: “Warsha,” Daniel Bdeir

Best Comedy: “Call Me Mommy,” Hayley Alea Erickson and Taylor Erickson

Best Director: “Motherland,” Christina Yoon

Best Cinematography: “Separation,” Aurelien Acache

Best Editing: “I’m on Fire,” Michael Spiccia

Best Genre: “Flight,” Tim Webber

Best Horror: “Foreigners Only,” Nuhash Humayun

Best International: “Ciela,” Mauricio Sierra

Latinx Award: “All Inclusive,” Duván Duque Vargas

Best LGBTQIA+” “Maxine,” Niki Ang

Best Midnight Madness: “Sweet Juices,” Will Suen and Sejon Im

Best Music Video: Kajo: “REM Koolhaus,” Evelyn Lee

Best Music Video Film: “Love Sick,” Alexandre Moors

Best Producer: “Closing Dynasty,” Lloyd Lee Choi

Best SAGIndie: “Benny and James,” Logan Vaughn

Hawk Films Screenplay Award: “Eggplant,” Joaquin Palma

Best Sci-Fi: “D.A.D.,” James A. Sims

Script Compass Screenplay Award: “The Gifting,” Nick Perry

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 35MM: “Astonishing Little Feet,” Maegan Houang

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 16MM: “Subway Stops,” Joe Zakko

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 8MM: “Who the F**k Is Jacky Bumpers,” Alan Richard Halls

Kodak Best Shot on Film, Honorable Mention: “Shadow Brother Sunday,” Alden Ehrenreich

Social Impact Award: “Merman,” Sterling Hampton IV

Best Thriller: “Time Out,” Rita Borodiyanski

Best Student Film: “Eden,” Marta Szymanek

Best TV: “Earth Girl,” Arden Grier and Kirsten Knisely

Best VFX: “D.A.D.,” James A. Sims

Best Web Series” “Mashed,” Stacey Maltin

Best Female Screenplay: “Survived By,” K.D. Chalk

HollyShorts Honorable Mention: “Shut Up and Fish,” Raul Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez

Best TV Screenplay: “Power Couple,” Ari Donnelly