In a HollyShorts Film Festival awards ceremony that took place at midnight the day before a tropical storm was scheduled to his Los Angeles, Tari Wariebi’s “We Were Meant To” won a $60,000 prize and with the win qualified for the Academy Award in the Best Live Action Short category.
The awards were originally scheduled to be handed out on Sunday evening at the TLC Chinese Theatre, but they were moved to the unusual Saturday midnight slot as Hurricane Hilary approached.
“We Were Meant To,” set in a world where Black men can fly, won the Grand Prix for the best short in the 10-day festival, which began on Aug. 10 at the Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. For the first time, the top film also received a $60,000 prize from Panavision, in addition to the Oscar qualification.
Three other films also qualified for this year’s Oscars by winning awards at HollyShorts: Misan Harriman’s “The After,” which won the award for the best live action short; Rita Basulto’s “Humo (Smoke),” which was named the best animated short; and Elisa Gambino’s “Every Day After,” which won for documentary.
Awards were also handed out in more than two dozen other categories. The ceremony was hosted by Meredith Thomas.
Here is the full list of awards.
Oscar-qualifying categories:
Grand Prix Best Short: “We Were Meant To,” Tari Wariebi
Best Live Action: “The After,” Misan Harriman
Best Animation: “Humo (Smoke),” Rita Basulto
Best Documentary: “Every Day After,” Elisa Gambino
Other categories:
Best Drama: “Warsha,” Daniel Bdeir
Best Comedy: “Call Me Mommy,” Hayley Alea Erickson and Taylor Erickson
Best Director: “Motherland,” Christina Yoon
Best Cinematography: “Separation,” Aurelien Acache
Best Editing: “I’m on Fire,” Michael Spiccia
Best Genre: “Flight,” Tim Webber
Best Horror: “Foreigners Only,” Nuhash Humayun
Best International: “Ciela,” Mauricio Sierra
Latinx Award: “All Inclusive,” Duván Duque Vargas
Best LGBTQIA+” “Maxine,” Niki Ang
Best Midnight Madness: “Sweet Juices,” Will Suen and Sejon Im
Best Music Video: Kajo: “REM Koolhaus,” Evelyn Lee
Best Music Video Film: “Love Sick,” Alexandre Moors
Best Producer: “Closing Dynasty,” Lloyd Lee Choi
Best SAGIndie: “Benny and James,” Logan Vaughn
Hawk Films Screenplay Award: “Eggplant,” Joaquin Palma
Best Sci-Fi: “D.A.D.,” James A. Sims
Script Compass Screenplay Award: “The Gifting,” Nick Perry
Kodak Best Shot on Film, 35MM: “Astonishing Little Feet,” Maegan Houang
Kodak Best Shot on Film, 16MM: “Subway Stops,” Joe Zakko
Kodak Best Shot on Film, 8MM: “Who the F**k Is Jacky Bumpers,” Alan Richard Halls
Kodak Best Shot on Film, Honorable Mention: “Shadow Brother Sunday,” Alden Ehrenreich
Social Impact Award: “Merman,” Sterling Hampton IV
Best Thriller: “Time Out,” Rita Borodiyanski
Best Student Film: “Eden,” Marta Szymanek
Best TV: “Earth Girl,” Arden Grier and Kirsten Knisely
Best VFX: “D.A.D.,” James A. Sims
Best Web Series” “Mashed,” Stacey Maltin
Best Female Screenplay: “Survived By,” K.D. Chalk
HollyShorts Honorable Mention: “Shut Up and Fish,” Raul Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierrez
Best TV Screenplay: “Power Couple,” Ari Donnelly