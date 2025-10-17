‘Weapons’ Sets HBO Max Streaming Release Date Just in Time for Halloween

You’ve heard the buzz, now see the movie.

“Weapons” will be streaming on HBO Max on Oct. 24, just in time for Halloween viewing, the streamer announced on Friday. The film will also premiere on HBO on Oct. 25.

The logline for Zach Cregger’s critically acclaimed horror film is simple: When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at 2:17 a.m., a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

What ensues is a thrill ride of twists and turns as the story unfolds in different chapters, each telling the story from a different character’s point of view. Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan star. And the ending? Forget about it.

The R-rated film continued a hot streak for Warner Bros., grossing $267 million worldwide and racking up rave reviews just a few months after Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” did the same.

Cregger, who broke out with the unique 2022 horror film “Barbarian,” solidified himself as one of the most exciting new original voices in filmmaking today. He’s next set to direct a reboot of the “Resident Evil” franchise for Sony, but has teased that he has an idea for a “Weapons” follow-up movie he’d like to make down the road.